Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa appoints Kallis as batting consultant

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 14:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 14:44 IST
South Africa appoints Kallis as batting consultant

Legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis was on Wednesday appointed as South Africa's batting consultant for the entire duration of their home summer. "Former Standard Bank Proteas all-rounder, @jacqueskallis75 has been named as the team's batting consultant for the duration of the summer. He will join the squad for their camp starting in Pretoria today (Wednesday)," Cricket South Africa made the announcement in its official twitter handle.

Kallis played a combined 519 international matches for South Africa with 25,534 runs and 577 wickets across formats. He featured in 166 Tests, 328 ODIs and 25 T20 Internationals. Kallis, 44, retired from all forms of international cricket in 2014 after amassing 62 international centuries -- 45 Test and 17 ODI – averaging 55.37 and 44.36 in each format respectively.

Kallis is the latest high-profile name to be inducted in South Africa's coaching set-up after Mark Boucher's appointment as head coach in CSA's rebuilding programme for the national team. Former Test wicketkeeper Boucher was named as South Africa's new head coach on a four-year deal last week. The 43-year-old replaced Enoch Nkwe, who was interim team director after head coach Ottis Gibson was released in August and is now the assistant coach.

Kallis is not new to coaching. He was the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015 when head coach Trevor Bayliss resigned to take over with the England cricket team. Kallis was also the batting consultant of KKR for 2015 Indian Premier League season.

During the home summer, South Africa will first host England from mid-December until mid-February for four Test matches, three ODIs and three T20s. After England, the Proteas will host Australia for three T20s and as many ODIs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street builds on record-setting rally; FedEx drops

The SP 500 inched to an all-time high on Wednesday, extending a record-setting run as optimism about global economic growth strengthens, limited somewhat by a steep drop in FedEx shares. The Nasdaq also hit a record high. All three major in...

Haitians say underaged girls were abused by U.N. peacekeepers

Girls as young as 11 were sexually abused and impregnated by U.N. peacekeepers in Haiti and abandoned to raise their children alone, according to testimonies from more than 2,000 residents.So many babies were fathered by foreign peacekeeper...

Qureshi again writes to UN on Kashmir issue

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has again written a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council to raise the Kashmir issue.In a series of letters in recent months, the Foreign Minister has con...

Egypt's sovereign fund to revamp historic area under citadel

Egypt approved a plan on Wednesday to turn over an abandoned historic area under Cairos towering 12th-century Islamic citadel to its new sovereign wealth to develop for tourism and culture, a cabinet statement said. The 56,000-square-metre ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019