Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Ten major talking points in 2019

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 15:31 IST
Golf-Ten major talking points in 2019

Ten of the major talking points during the 2019 golf season: - After more than a decade without a major title, Tiger Woods wins the Masters for his 15th major championship, leaving him needing three more to match the record held by Jack Nicklaus.

- Woods wins the Zozo Championship for his 82nd PGA Tour victory, matching the all-time mark held by Sam Snead. - Sergio Garcia is disqualified from the Saudi International after officials deem he intentionally damaged at least five greens during the third round. Earlier in the tournament, he was also seen angrily belting his club over and over again in a greenside bunker.

- Patrick Reed is penalised two strokes after television reveals he improved his lie in a waste bunker at Hero Challenge in the Bahamas. Reed accepts the penalty but maintains the infraction was unintentional. - A major revamping of the rules has teething problems early in the new year as officials rescind a two-stroke penalty handed to Denny McCarthy at Phoenix Open and tweak a rule about when caddies are allowed to stand behind their player.

- Rory McIlroy, after waiting his entire life to play at the British Open in his homeland of Northern Ireland, pulls his opening tee shot out-of-bounds, shoots 79 and eventually misses the cut. - An underdog European team beats the United States to win the Solheim Cup in a dramatic finish at Gleneagles as Suzann Pettersen sinks the winning putt amid suffocating tension and then announces her retirement.

- Three months after winning the Mayakoba Classic, Matt Kuchar, his good-guy reputation in shreds, finally stems the bleeding by upping his payment to his stand-in caddie from $5000 to $50,000. Kuchar's prize money for the victory was nearly $1.3 million. - The never-ending issue of slow play finally reaches tipping point when video of Bryson DeChambeau taking two minutes to line up a putt at the Northern Trust goes viral. The PGA Tour quickly announces it will revamp its pace-of-play policy.

- South Korean Bio Kim receives a draconian three-year suspension from the Korean Tour after making an obscene finger gesture to a fan whose smartphone camera had clicked during his swing. The penalty was subsequently cut to one year. (Compiled by Andrew Both Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Washington appeals WTO ruling in India steel dispute

Washington is appealing a World Trade Organization ruling in a dispute over import duties on Indian steel products, despite having recently forced the bodys appeals unit to suspend operations. Last month, a WTO panel found that Washington h...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate panel advances Russia sanctions bill 'from hell'

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved legislation on Wednesday that would impose sanctions on Russia, but there was no indication of when the full Senate might vote on the measure that one sponsor called the sanctions bill fr...

US STOCKS-Wall Street builds on record-setting rally; FedEx drops

The SP 500 inched to an all-time high on Wednesday, extending a record-setting run as optimism about global economic growth strengthens, limited somewhat by a steep drop in FedEx shares. The Nasdaq also hit a record high. All three major in...

Haitians say underaged girls were abused by U.N. peacekeepers

Girls as young as 11 were sexually abused and impregnated by U.N. peacekeepers in Haiti and abandoned to raise their children alone, according to testimonies from more than 2,000 residents.So many babies were fathered by foreign peacekeeper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019