Left Menu
Development News Edition

David Palmer set to be named India coach for Asian Team Squash C'ship

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 16:51 IST
David Palmer set to be named India coach for Asian Team Squash C'ship

Former world number one squash player David Palmer is set to be named as coach of the Indian team for the Asian Team Championships to be held in Kuala Lumpur next year. In a shift to 'event-based' coaching rather than appointing a full-time coach, the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) had approached the Australian to guide the national team in the Asian Team championship scheduled to be held from March 25-29.

"Yes, he has agreed to our offer. He will be joining us in March before the Asian Team Championship. We are just awaiting the approval of the ministry which should not be a problem," SRFI Secretary Cyrus Poncha told PTI. Following his retirement as a professional squash player in 2011, Palmer remained associated with the sport as a successful, high-level coach at his David Palmer Squash Academy in Orlando, USA.

Palmer now leads both the men's and women's squash teams at Cornell University in New York. Indian players like Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa have also trained under the 43-year-old in the past. Earlier this year, SRFI decided against a full-time appointment of a coach, opting for an event-based system.

The Indian players have been training without a full-time foreign coach ever since Egyptian Achraf Karargui left on a bitter note ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Asked about the possibility of appointing someone on a full-time basis, Poncha said the federation will continue with the event-based coaching system.

"We will stick to event-based coaching as most players train on their own with personal coaches." However, the country's top squash players like Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa have stressed the need for a full-time coach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivian prosecutors issue arrest warrant for exiled president Morales

Bolivian prosecutors on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against former president Evo Morales for alleged sedition and terrorism-related to accusations from the interim government that he has been stirring unrest since resigning. Luis Fer...

'Rise of Skywalker' reviews among most critical in 'Star Wars' galaxy

Walt Disney Cos highly anticipated Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker divided film critics on Wednesday, earning more detractors than any film in the saga since 1999 movie The Phantom Menace.Rise of Skywalker, which debuts in theaters ar...

Washington appeals WTO ruling in India steel dispute

Washington is appealing a World Trade Organization ruling in a dispute over import duties on Indian steel products, despite having recently forced the bodys appeals unit to suspend operations. Last month, a WTO panel found that Washington h...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate panel advances Russia sanctions bill 'from hell'

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved legislation on Wednesday that would impose sanctions on Russia, but there was no indication of when the full Senate might vote on the measure that one sponsor called the sanctions bill fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019