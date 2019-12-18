Shaheen Afridi to play for Hampshire Cricket in Vitality Blast

Hampshire Cricket on Wednesday signed Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi for the next year's Vitality Blast. Afridi will join the team as an overseas player and is expected to be available for the duration of the competition. The 19-year-old pacer said he is delighted and is looking forward to joining the 'historic club'.

"I am delighted to sign with Hampshire for the upcoming Vitality Blast competition. I have always enjoyed playing in England in front of the fantastic fans and I look forward to joining this historic club for my first experience of county cricket," Afridi said in a statement. The Director Of Cricket, Giles White, said Afridi will add an extra dimension to the group.

"A lot of the best sides in T20 cricket possess a very good bowling attack and Shaheen adds an extra dimension to the group we have, offering excellent accuracy, pace and lots of variations. He's an emerging young talent in world cricket so we're delighted to have him on board for next summer's Vitality Blast," White said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.