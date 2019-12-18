Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

In many ways 2019 felt like a year of upheaval with a revamped Davis Cup, a shake-up in the ATP hierarchy and new faces lighting up the women's game, yet some things - notably the furniture at the top of men's tennis - refuse to budge. BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT/FURY-JOSHUA

Fury accepts Joshua's sparring offer ahead of Wilder rematch Tyson Fury says he is willing to take up fellow Briton Anthony Joshua's offer of sparring to prepare for his February rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

RUGBY-UNION-NEWZEALAND/ Foster's All Blacks assistants group set to take shape

Wellington Hurricanes' John Plumtree is expected to be named as an assistant to newly appointed All Blacks head coach Ian Foster on Thursday after the Super Rugby team called a media conference to discuss their coaching situation. UPCOMING

CRICKET CRICKET-INDIA/IPL

Cricket-IPL players auction in Kolkata As many as 971 cricketers have signed up to be part of the Player Auction for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 competition.

19 Dec SOCCER

SOCCER-CLUB-MNT-LIV/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Club World Cup - Monterrey v Liverpool

Monterrey face Liverpool in the second Club World Cup semi-final at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha 18 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-JUV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v Juventus

Sampdoria host Juventus in a Serie A match. 18 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-MAD/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Real Madrid

Barcelona play Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season. This match was originally scheduled for October 26 but was postponed amid security concerns amid violent political demonstrations in Catalonia 18 Dec 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-SCF-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - SC Freiburg v Bayern Munich

SC Freiburg host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. 18 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer- Premier League preview

Preview of the weekend Premier League action including Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea 19 Dec 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga. 19 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches 19 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-2020/DISASTER-DRILL (TV)

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers hold disaster drill at Olympics venue Tokyo 2020 organisers hold an earthquake disaster drill at the newly built Ariake Arena, a venue for next year's Olympic Games.

19 Dec 19:15 ET / 00:15 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-NEWZEALAND/ Rugby-Wellington Hurricanes to discuss coaching future

The Wellington Hurricanes are expected to confirm that head coach John Plumtree will head to the All Blacks as an assistant to Ian Foster, with the Super Rugby season just six weeks away from starting. 19 Dec

SURFING SURFING-WSL/

Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations.

19 Dec GOLF

GOLF-HANDICAPS/ Golf - New global scoring system shoots to standardise handicaps

Officials hope a new world handicap system to be implemented early next year after an eight-year project will unify the way amateurs around the globe measure themselves. 19 Dec

GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ Golf - Australian PGA Championship

The Australian PGA Championship takes place 19 Dec

