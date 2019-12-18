Women's national T20 for Blind: Karnataka, Odisha enter final

A dominant Karnataka beat West Bengal by 10 wickets to set up a title clash with Odisha in the first-ever women's National T20 Tournament for Blind here on Wednesday. Karnataka qualified for the final with nine points after winning all three matches in group A. Odisha, on the other hand, topped Group B to make it to the summit clash.

Karnataka opener Renuka Rajput scored 50 runs off just 38 balls and put on 102-run unbeaten opening partnership with Deepika (34 runs off 28 balls) as Karnataka chased down the 102-run target comfortably in 10.3 overs. Earlier, West Bengal managed to score 101-3 in 20 overs. Captain Sanam Mahali top-scored for West Bengal with 23 runs before being run out in the third ball of the last over.

Odisha women also claimed a big victory in their last league match as they defeated Maharashtra by 110 runs. Put into bat, Odisha posted a huge total of 242 for no loss in 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Muni Purty (89 runs of 69 balls) and Basanti Hasda (71 runs of 58 runs).

In reply, Maharashtra could manage only 132-2 in 20 overs. Prajakta Ude impressed with an unbeaten 51. However, her knock was not enough for Maharashtra. At the DDA Sports Complex Siri Fort, Jharkhand beat hosts Delhi by 11 runs in closely-fought game.

Batting first, Jharkhand posted 179-6 in 20 overs. However, Delhi women managed to reach 168-4 at the end of 20 overs. Karnataka and Odisha will meet in the summit clash on Thursday.

Brief scores: Jharkhand 179-6 in 20 overs (Marsa Hess 67, Geeta Mahto 66) beat Delhi 168-4 in 20 overs (Ankita 48, Namita 45); Karnataka 102-0 in 10.3 overs (Renuka Rajput 50 not out, Deepika 34 not out) beat West Bengal 101-3 in 20 overs (Sanam Mahali 23) by 10 wickets; Odisha 242-0 in 20 overs (Muni Purty 89 not out, Basanti Hasda 71 not out) beat Maharashtra 132-2 in 20 overs (Prajakta Ude 51 not out, Ganga Kadam 31) by 110 runs.

