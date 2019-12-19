Bears place LB Trevathan on injured reserve

Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan was placed on injured reserve for the second time in four seasons, the team announced Wednesday. Trevathan injured his elbow while tackling quarterback Jeff Driskel during the Bears' 20-13 victory over the Detroit Lions on Nov. 10.

The 29-year-old recorded 70 tackles and one sack in nine games this season. Trevathan has collected 609 tackles, nine sacks and eight interceptions in 96 career games with the Broncos (2012-15) and Bears since being selected by Denver in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

The Bears promoted defensive back Michael Joseph from the practice squad to take the available roster spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

