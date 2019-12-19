Reds sign LHP Miley to two-year, $15M contract

Free-agent left-hander Wade Miley signed a two-year contract worth $15 million with the Cincinnati Reds, the team announced Wednesday. The contract includes a club option for 2022 that could bring the total value to $24 million.

Miley, 33, posted a 14-6 record with a 3.98 ERA in a career-high-tying 33 starts with Houston last season. "We are excited to bring Wade into the organization," Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams said. "We felt it was important to add more innings and depth to the pitching staff, and as a left-hander, he will be a great complement to our existing group. Wade has had a lot of success that we feel he can continue to build on."

The 2018 season might have played a key role in the signing. Miley was 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 16 starts with Milwaukee in 2018, then gave up only two earned runs in 14 2/3 innings in four postseason starts. His pitching coach with the Brewers that season was Derek Johnson, who is now the Reds' pitching coach.

Miley joins a rotation that already looked strong on paper, with Luis Castillo, Trevor Bauer, Sonny Gray, and Anthony DeSclafani. In nine major league seasons, Miley has an 85-82 record in 249 games (245 starts). He has a career 4.23 ERA with 1,115 strikeouts and 490 walks in 1,403 2/3 innings. He debuted with Arizona in 2011 and has played for the Diamondbacks, Boston, Seattle, Baltimore, the Brewers, and Astros.

