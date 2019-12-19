Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-Suns' Ayton begins second act after suspension

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 02:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 02:28 IST
NBA-Suns' Ayton begins second act after suspension
Image Credit: Flickr

Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton is again in unfamiliar territory after returning from suspension to find a team breaking new ground with a coach and cast he has yet to learn.

The second-year Bahamian played in his first game for the Suns on Tuesday since serving a 25-game suspension for testing positive for a diuretic and violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. In many ways, the NBA's 2018 top overall pick is starting from scratch. Ayton played in this year's season opener before being banned for an offense he said was an unintentional mistake.

In his absence, Phoenix climbed to a surprising 11-16 start, after winning just 19 games last season, under the first-year guidance of Monty Williams. Ayton, 21, took the court against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday playing in a system he had only learned in theory.

"These dudes are moving the ball, they're kinda fast," a surprised Ayton told Reuters after recording 18 points and 12 rebounds in a defeat to the Clippers. "I gotta hurry up and wake up to the pace of the offense. Three (passes) and my legs were burning after (setting) two screens. I have to get back into my groove."

Ayton's integration into the new Suns will be interesting. On paper, adding an athletic seven-footer who averaged 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds as a rookie is a boost, but the roster has changed. Williams emphasizes heavy movement and sharing of the basketball, and new additions like Spaniard Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, and Croatian Dario Saric absorb more attention.

Ayton showed both rust and promise against the Clippers. His mobility will give the Suns a big target as a screener who can dive into the lane, but he will also take up space. "He looked good, athletic. And then there were times where he looked out of sync," Williams said.

"He hadn't played in an NBA game in a long time. I think once he gets his timing back and gets a rhythm with our guys he's going to get better and better." Ayton's road back to the court was even longer than necessary. The bus he was riding to the Staples Center in Los Angeles got caught in traffic and he arrived just over an hour before tipoff.

"The bus driver came through with some clutch driving," Ayton said. "As soon as I walked in and saw (media) I said, 'yeah, this is real.' Once I stepped on the floor I knew I would be alright."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

US House impeaches Trump for abuse of power, obstructing Congress

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday night impeached President Donald Trump on two counts -- abuse of power and obstructing the Congress. The first article of impeachment, abuse of power, was on party lines with 230 to 197 votes.The...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Louis Dreyfus names new finance chief in latest management change httpson.ft.com2Z7hRZZ - Vol...

UPDATE 14-U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump for abuse of power, obstruction

Donald Trump on Wednesday became the third U.S. president to be impeached as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in a historic step that will inflame partisan tensions across a d...

For first time number of tobacco users declining worldwide: UN health agency

Two decades of increasing tobacco use around the world are set to go into reverse, UN health experts have predicted, after revealing data indicating that fewer men and boys are smoking than before.For the first time the number of tobacco us...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019