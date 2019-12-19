Kemp signs minor league deal with Marlins

Three-time All-Star outfielder Matt Kemp signed a minor league deal with the Miami Marlins, the team announced on Wednesday. The 35-year-old Kemp also received an invitation to spring training.

Kemp is attempting to revive his career after being released by the Cincinnati Reds last May. He batted .200 with one homer, five RBIs and 19 strikeouts in 60 at-bats with the Reds. He later signed with the New York Mets and was released in July without playing in a major league game.

Joining the Marlins would result in a reunion with manager Don Mattingly, who was the Los Angeles Dodgers' skipper during two of Kemp's three All-Star campaigns. Mattingly managed Kemp from 2011-14 and the latter was runner-up in the 2011 National League MVP balloting when he batted .324 with career highs of 39 homers and 126 RBIs. Overall, Kemp has a .285 average over 14 big league seasons. He has 281 homers, 1,010 RBIs and 183 stolen bases while playing for the Dodgers (2006-14, 2018), San Diego Padres (2015-16), Atlanta Braves (2016-17) and Reds.

Kemp is one of nine players the Marlins signed to minor league deals. Among the others is 32-year-old catcher Ryan Lavarnway, who has a .211 career average with nine homers and 50 RBIs in 151 games with the Boston Red Sox (2011-14), Baltimore Orioles (2015), Atlanta Braves (2015), Oakland Athletics (2017), Pittsburgh Pirates (2018) and Cincinnati Reds (2019). --Field Level Media

