Sports News Summary: Ozil removed from computer game in China over Uighur comments

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Ozil removed from a computer game in China over Uighur comments

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil has been removed from Konami's eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2020 computer game in China over his comments about the country's treatment of its Uighur Muslims. NetEase, which publishes the PES franchise in China, confirmed on Wednesday it will remove Ozil from all three existing titles, including the flagship PES 2020 Mobile. NHL roundup: Malkin notches 400th career goal in Pens' win

Two second-period goals and the 400th tally of Evgeni Malkin's career lifted the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins past the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Tuesday. Malkin, Kris Letang, Bryan Rust, and John Marino each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which won its third straight and improved to 13-3-1 against the Western Conference. Johnny Gaudreau scored for Calgary, which lost its second in a row following a seven-game winning streak. Cam Talbot stopped 29 Penguins shots. Knicks hire Blatt in an advisory role

David Blatt, who led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals, joined the New York Knicks on Wednesday as a basketball operations consultant. In a team-issued news release, Blatt made it clear that he will not pursue the team's head coaching job. Interim coach Mike Miller has filled the role since the firing of David Fizdale on Dec. 6. Yankees make the signing of righty Cole official

Star right-hander Gerrit Cole elected against signing with the New York Yankees after they drafted him in 2008, opting to enroll at UCLA instead. Eleven years later, Cole was fitted for pinstripes at an introductory news conference on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. NBA roundup: Pacers halt Lakers' win streaks

Domantas Sabonis had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Indiana Pacers to a 105-102 win against the Lakers on Tuesday night in Indianapolis, snapping Los Angeles' seven-game overall winning streak and 14-game road winning streak. Myles Turner had 16 points, Malcolm Brogdon scored 14 and T.J. Warren finished with 12 for the Pacers, who stretched their victory streak to four games. Darts: Sherrock wants more chances for women after landmark win

England's Fallon Sherrock wants more qualifying places for female darts players after she became the first woman to beat a man at the PDC World Championship. Sherrock battled back from two sets to one down to seal a 3-2 first-round victory over Ted Evetts at London's Alexandra Palace on Tuesday. Suns' Ayton begins second act after suspension

Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton is again in unfamiliar territory after returning from suspension to find a team breaking new ground with a coach and cast he has yet to learn. The second-year Bahamian played in his first game for the Suns on Tuesday since serving a 25-game suspension for testing positive for a diuretic and violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. In many ways, the NBA's 2018 top overall pick is starting from scratch. Ayton played in this year's season opener before being banned for an offense he said was an unintentional mistake. 2019 a year of upheaval - except for Nadal and Djokovic

In many ways 2019 felt like a year of upheaval with a revamped Davis Cup, a shake-up in the ATP hierarchy and new faces lighting up the women's game, yet some things - notably the furniture at the top of men's tennis - refuse to budge. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal dominated the Grand Slams, Djokovic beating Nadal and Roger Federer to claim the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and Nadal sealing a 12th French Open crown by beating Dominic Thiem and then fighting off young Russian Daniel Medvedev to win the U.S. Open. Olympic manifesto breaks record for most expensive sports memorabilia

The original Olympic manifesto outlining the foundation of the modern Games shattered the world record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia sold at auction, fetching $8.8 million on Wednesday. Experts had expected the item to sell for up to $1 million, but the artifact climbed in price after a more than 12 minute-long bidding war between three international buyers, according to auctioneer Sotheby's. Tiger the Master as a game's compelling act stages major encore

Tiger Woods was the compelling golf story of 2019, a year when Brooks Koepka completed an unprecedented double, Ko Jin-young ruled the women's game and Matt Kuchar's reputation as a good guy took a hit. It was a minor miracle that Woods was even able to compete again after undergoing spinal fusion in 2017, a last-ditch attempt to alleviate searing pain after several less radical back surgeries had proved ineffective.

