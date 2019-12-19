Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Liverpool need Van Dijk's defensive vision: Kewell

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 07:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 07:48 IST
Soccer-Liverpool need Van Dijk's defensive vision: Kewell

Liverpool missed the calming presence of defender Virgil van Dijk in their 2-1 victory over Mexico's Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, former midfielder Harry Kewell said. Dutch international Van Dijk missed the match through illness and manager Juergen Klopp was forced to play midfielder Jordan Henderson in a makeshift defense, with centre backs Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip also out injured.

Liverpool grabbed a stoppage-time winner through substitute Roberto Firmino after team mate Naby Keita's goal was cancelled out by Rogelio Funes Mori and Kewell said that his former team were far from comfortable without Van Dijk. "When I watch Liverpool, I see Virgil constantly talking to everyone around him. He's always communicating with full-backs and people in front of him," Kewell, a part of the Liverpool side that lost the 2005 Club World Championship final, told BBC Sport.

"Yes people talk about him being a great defender because he can play out from the back and is comfortable on the ball, but a defender's first job is to defend, and in the case of Van Dijk, it is to organize the rest of his defense too. "That's what Liverpool missed the most against Monterrey. No one had his kind of defensive vision or ability to spot danger."

Klopp's side face Brazilian outfit Flamengo in Saturday's final, a repeat of the 1981 Intercontinental Cup when a Zico-inspired team beat Liverpool 3-0 in Tokyo. "Clearly, they need him (Van Dijk) back in the team to face Flamengo -- if he's fit, Liverpool will be calm and comfortable at the back and everyone will be a lot more relaxed," Kewell added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Instagram bans influencers from promoting vaping products

Social media influencers will be banned from promoting vaping, tobacco products and weapons on Instagram as the Facebook-owned platform doubles down on its existing ban on companies advertising these products. Product endorsements are rampa...

Amaravati farmers protest against Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea of three capitals

Farmers in Amaravati staged a protest on Thursday against the suggestion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that state may have three capitals. Several residents of villages in Amaravati, including women and senior citizens, participat...

INX Media case accused seeks court's permission to travel abroad

INX Media money laundering case co-conspirator and accused Ravindra Prasad on Thursday sought courts permission to visit Israel from December 25 to December 31 for WHO training. CBI Special Judge Ajay Kuhar will decide on December 21 whethe...

BRIEF-Eskom managers, other suspects, expected to appear in court on Thursday - South African police

Dec 19 Reuters - TWO FORMER MANAGERS FROM SOUTH AFRICAS ESKOM, TWO BUSINESS DIRECTORS AND SEVEN COMPANIES EXPECTED TO APPEAR IN THE JOHANNESBURG COURT FOR ALLEGED FRAUD, CORRUPTION AND MONEY LAUNDERING ON THURSDAY - SOUTH AFRICAN POLICE THE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019