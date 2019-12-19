Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Heat limits New Zealand preparations for Boxing Day test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 08:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 08:14 IST
Cricket-Heat limits New Zealand preparations for Boxing Day test
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter (@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand and Cricket Victoria have decided to cancel the opening day of their two-day warmup match ahead of the Boxing Day test against Australia due to extreme heat forecast for Friday. New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed his team would rest on Friday with temperatures expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius (113°F) in Melbourne.

"The squad will then train at the MCG on Saturday morning in much cooler conditions before batting first in a full-day match against the Victoria XI on Sunday," the team said in a media release on Friday, referring to the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Kane Williamson's side lost the first match of the three-test series in Perth by 296 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Instagram bans influencers from promoting vaping products

Social media influencers will be banned from promoting vaping, tobacco products and weapons on Instagram as the Facebook-owned platform doubles down on its existing ban on companies advertising these products. Product endorsements are rampa...

Amaravati farmers protest against Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea of three capitals

Farmers in Amaravati staged a protest on Thursday against the suggestion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that state may have three capitals. Several residents of villages in Amaravati, including women and senior citizens, participat...

INX Media case accused seeks court's permission to travel abroad

INX Media money laundering case co-conspirator and accused Ravindra Prasad on Thursday sought courts permission to visit Israel from December 25 to December 31 for WHO training. CBI Special Judge Ajay Kuhar will decide on December 21 whethe...

BRIEF-Eskom managers, other suspects, expected to appear in court on Thursday - South African police

Dec 19 Reuters - TWO FORMER MANAGERS FROM SOUTH AFRICAS ESKOM, TWO BUSINESS DIRECTORS AND SEVEN COMPANIES EXPECTED TO APPEAR IN THE JOHANNESBURG COURT FOR ALLEGED FRAUD, CORRUPTION AND MONEY LAUNDERING ON THURSDAY - SOUTH AFRICAN POLICE THE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019