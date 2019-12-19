Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL notebook: Jaguars fire top boss Coughlin

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jacksonville
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 08:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 08:17 IST
NFL notebook: Jaguars fire top boss Coughlin
Image Credit: Flickr

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired the executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin on Wednesday evening, a decision that owner Shad Khan announced while saying he initially planned to wait until after the season. "I thank Tom for his efforts, not only over the past three years but for all he did from our very first season, 25 years ago, to put the Jacksonville Jaguars on the map," Khan said in a statement. "General Manager Dave Caldwell and Head Coach Doug Marrone will each report directly to me on an interim basis. My expectations and those of our fans, for our final two games and the 2020 season are high."

The news comes two days after the NFL Players Association won a grievance against the Jaguars through an NFL arbiter, regarding whether the team had the right to fine players for not rehabbing at team facilities during the offseason. The NFLPA issued a lengthy statement condemning the Jaguars' practices and advising future free agents to be wary of the team. Coughlin, 73, had held his current role with the Jaguars since 2017, helping the team reach the AFC Championship Game in his first season. He also served as the Jaguars' inaugural coach and posted a 68-60 record over eight seasons.

--Odell Beckham Jr. shot down the notion he wants out of Cleveland amid the Browns' disappointing season. "I'm not going anywhere," Beckham told media members. "I'll be here. We'll figure this thing out. It's just too special to leave."

Beckham spoke 10 days after Fox Sports reported he told opposing players and coaches to "come get me" out of Cleveland. And that was after the receiver earlier had said, "no one knows what the future holds, like tomorrow." --Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott rested his arm as the team prepares for its NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prescott is nursing a right shoulder injury sustained in the Cowboys' 44-21 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. His MRI after the game came back negative, per coach Jason Garrett. "He just banged it up and it's hard for him to function right now," Garrett said on Wednesday, "so (I) don't want him throwing much in practice."

--New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who missed the past two games because of a high ankle sprain, took part in a full practice with the first unit. That would put Jones on track to start Sunday at the Washington Redskins, sending veteran Eli Manning back to the sideline. Jones was limited in practice all last week before being ruled out.

Jones, the sixth pick in the 2019 draft, has completed 61.6 percent of his passes (228 of 370) for 2,374 yards, with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. --The Oakland Raiders are placing Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Brown on injured reserve and plan to hold out running back Josh Jacobs in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coach Jon Gruden announced the decisions three days after the Raiders lost their fourth straight game to fall to 6-8. Brown, who started 11 games at right tackle this season, missed the two previous games with a pectoral injury sustained in Oakland's 40-9 loss to Kansas City on Dec. 1. Jacobs has played with a fractured shoulder since Week 7, missing just one game, in Week 14.

--The New Orleans Saints continued to address their secondary by signing safety D.J. Swearinger to a contract, multiple media outlets reported. The reported move comes two days after the Saints claimed cornerback Janoris Jenkins off waivers.

Swearinger will be joining his third team this season. He was released by Arizona on Sept. 30 after playing in its first four games of the campaign before signing with Oakland in November, only to be cut last week. --New York Giants tight end Evan Engram revealed that he will undergo surgery on his injured right foot later in the week.

Engram has been sidelined since New York's 37-18 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 4. He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. --New York Jets safety Jamal Adams returned to practice and expects to play for the first time in three weeks on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Adams, who was officially limited in practice as he returns from a high ankle sprain, told reporters the chances of him playing are "very high." --Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan was placed on injured reserve for the second time in four seasons, the team announced.

Trevathan injured his elbow while tackling quarterback Jeff Driskel during the Bears' 20-13 victory over the Detroit Lions on Nov. 10. --The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Jordan Whitehead on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Spencer Schnell was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji reunite for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' after 11 years

After spelling magic in Hum Tum, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will be back on screen with Yash Raj Films to play the original Bunty Aur Babli in the fully rebooted sequel after 11 long years. YRF had earlier announced a complete new pairi...

Air pollution linked to increased risk of depression, suicide: Study

People exposed to high levels of air pollution are more likely to experience depression or commit suicide, according to a study that reviewed data from 16 countries. Published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, this is the fi...

Instagram bans influencers from promoting vaping products

Social media influencers will be banned from promoting vaping, tobacco products and weapons on Instagram as the Facebook-owned platform doubles down on its existing ban on companies advertising these products. Product endorsements are rampa...

Amaravati farmers protest against Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea of three capitals

Farmers in Amaravati staged a protest on Thursday against the suggestion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that state may have three capitals. Several residents of villages in Amaravati, including women and senior citizens, participat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019