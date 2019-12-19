FIFA Club World Cup: Liverpool defeat Monterrey 2-1 in semifinal

Liverpool reached the final of the FIFA Club World Cup after defeating Monterrey 2-1 in a semifinal at the Khalifa International Stadium here on Wednesday. The Reds had the early opportunity in the match as Naby Keita scored in the 11th minute of the first half. The Guinean made good use of Mohamed Salah's pass to put Jurgen Klopp's men ahead.

Four minutes later, Rogelio Funes Mori scored the opener for Monterrey and levelled the scoreline 1-1. Keita has now scored three times in his last four games for the reigning European champions to equal his best goal return for Liverpool.

Liverpool continued to dominate possession but, with the CONCACAF Champions League winners testing Alisson through a shot on target which was denied. The Reds find it difficult to create chances in the second half but in extra time Alexander-Arnold sent a low cross to the near post which was converted by Roberto Firmino to seal the final berth.

Liverpool reached their second FIFA Club World Cup final, becoming the first English team to reach the final of the competition twice. Liverpool will take on Flamengo in the final on Sunday, December 21 while Monterrey will lock horns against Al Hilal in the third-place match before the final. (ANI)

