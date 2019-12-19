Left Menu
Pelicans handle Wolves, halt 13-game losing streak

  • Updated: 19-12-2019 09:11 IST
Brandon Ingram scored 34 points and the visiting New Orleans Pelicans ended their franchise-worst 13-game losing streak with a 107-99 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Jrue Holiday added 18 points, JJ Redick had 12, Josh Hart added 11 and Lonzo Ball 10 as the Pelicans won their first game since Nov. 21 in the opening game of a four-game road trip.

Andrew Wiggins scored 27, Robert Covington had 15, Gorgui Dieng scored 13, and Treveon Graham 10 and Shabazz Napier had 10 each to lead the Wolves, who lost their eighth consecutive game. Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns didn't play because of a sprained knee suffered in a loss to the Clippers on Friday.

The Pelicans led by 13 points at halftime and maintained a comfortable margin throughout the third quarter. The Wolves closed within 11 midway through the quarter, but New Orleans quickly rebuilt the lead to 15.

Minnesota got within nine, but the Pelicans extended the lead to 87-72 at the end of the period. The Wolves scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to get within eight, but Hart made a 3-pointer.

Holiday added two 3-pointers and Redick had one as New Orleans took command with a 100-82 lead with five minutes remaining. The Wolves scored the first seven points of the game, but the Pelicans recovered quickly.

New Orleans took its first lead at 10-9 and led by as many as 11 points before settling for a 32-25 lead at the end of the first quarter. Minnesota scored the first seven points of the second quarter to tie the score, but it never gained the lead in the period.

E'Twaun Moore's 3-pointer started an 11-0 run for the Pelicans. Jeff Teague made two of three free throws to stop the run and the Wolves closed within three.

Ball made a 3-pointer to start a run and Ingram scored the final five points of the half as New Orleans took a 63-50 halftime lead.

