Alisson Becker happy over Liverpool securing spot in final of FIFA Club World Cup

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker expressed happiness over his club securing a spot in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup.

  ANI
  • |
  Doha
  • |
  Updated: 19-12-2019 12:01 IST
  • |
  Created: 19-12-2019 12:01 IST
Liverpool's Alisson Becker . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker expressed happiness over his club securing a spot in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup. Liverpool defeated Monterrey in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday by 2-1 and reached the final of the tournament.

"It was a busy night but it's my job and what I work for. I'm happy that we have won that game and I could help the team to be in the final of this important tournament that we are in," the club's official website quoted Becker as saying. In the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, Liverpool will take on Flamengo at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

Becker said Flamengo have a lot of quality and praised their defence ability. "Flamengo have a lot of quality, they have a good defence but I don't know what to expect from the game. I just know it will be a nice challenge for us, a good challenge and I think for who will be watching the game it will be a nice game with quality [of a] high level," he said.

The final will be played on December 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

