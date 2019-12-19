IPL auction: Nathan Coulter-Nile goes to Mumbai Indians

Australia pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 8 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday. West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell, famous for his 'salute' celebration went to Kings XI Punjab for INR 8.5 crore.

Coulter-Nile had a base price of INR 1 crore while Cottrell had the base price of INR 50 lakh. Earlier in the auction, Australia pacer Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player in the history of the tournament as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping INR 15.5 crore.

Australia's opening batsman Chris Lynn was bought by Mumbai Indians for his base price of INR 2 crore while his team-mate Aaron Finch went to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In the first round, South Africa pacer Dale Steyn did not find any takers and as a result, went unsold.

Proteas pacer Chris Morris went to RCB for INR 10 crore. England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was purchased by KKR for INR 5.25 crore.

Indian player Robin Uthappa went to Rajasthan Royals for INR 3 crore. Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 4.25 crore. A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations are being auctioned today. Hugh Edmeades is the auctioneer.

A total of 332 cricketers are being auctioned for the 13th edition. While 997 players had initially registered, the final list was pruned after the eight franchises submitted their list of shortlisted players. A total of 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers were retained by the eight IPL franchises. (ANI)

