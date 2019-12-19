KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

HIGHLIGHTS KKR's key purchases during the IPL auction include England's limited over skipper Eoin Morgan and Australia's fast bowler Pat Cummins.

After these purchases, there were speculations that Dinesh Karthik might be replaced by Morgan as the new skipper.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday bought England's limited over skipper Eoin Morgan in the IPL Auction but the franchise's head coach Brendon Mccullum announced that Dinesh Karthik will remain their captain.

Morgan was purchased by KKR for INR 5.25 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions at Kolkata.

Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has gone to Kings XI Punjab for the price of INR 10.75 crore. Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals went all out to make Maxwell a part of their team, but in the end, Punjab managed to bag the player.

KKR also bought Australia's fast bowler Pat Cummins for the price of INR 15.5 crore. With this, the pacer has become the most expensive overseas buy in IPL.

A total of 332 cricketers are being auctioned for the 13th edition, of which there are 186 Indian players and 143 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations are being auctioned today. Hugh Edmeades is the auctioneer.

While 997 players had initially registered, the final list was pruned after the eight franchises submitted their list of shortlisted players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

