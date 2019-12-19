Rahane, Shaw in Mumbai Ranji squad for Railway game

Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane and young prodigy Prithvi Shaw, who slammed a double hundred on return to first-class cricket, have been named in the 15- member Mumbai squad for their Ranji Trophy game against Railways. The 41-time Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai, began this season with a win in their lung-opener against Baroda.

The squad was announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on its website on Thursday. Mumbai will play Railways at the Wankhede Stadium from December 25.

Shaw, who served an eight-month ban for doping, slammed a double hundred against Baroda and displayed his 2.0 version as promised. The game will be another opportunity for Rahane to have some practice as India is going to play a Test only in 2020 in New Zealand.

Mumbai's crisis man Siddhesh Lad, who missed the first game due to his wedding, returned to the squad, which continues to be led by prolific batsman Suryakumar Yadav. Other regulars Aditya Tare, Shams Mulani, Akash Parkar, Shubham Ranjane have made it to the squad.

Meanwhile, the MCA has invited applications for various committees, including the senior selection committee. The cricket body has laid down various criteria for each committee and December 31 is the last date for the candidates to apply.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Aditya Tare (Vice Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Siddhesh Lad, Shams Mulani, Vinayak Bhoir, Shashank Attarde, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Shetty and Eknath Kerkar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

