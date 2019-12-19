Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ten arrested in clashes outside Spain's Camp Nou stadium during Clasico

  • PTI
  • |
  • Barcelona
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:32 IST
Ten arrested in clashes outside Spain's Camp Nou stadium during Clasico

Barcelona, Dec 19 (AFP) Ten people were arrested and over 60 injured in clashes between Catalan separatists and police outside of Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium on Wednesday night as Barcelona and Real Madrid faced off, local authorities said Thursday. Masked protesters set bins on fire and threw rocks and glass bottles at police who responded with foam bullets and baton charges in a street near the stadium during the first "Clasico" match of the season between the two arch-rivals.

Police detained 10 people during the clashes for affront to authority and causing public disorder, said a spokesman for Catalonia's regional police force, the Mossos d'Esquadra. Emergency services said it treated 64 people for light injuries, including 39 police officers.

But the police spokesman said a total of 56 officers were injured, including two with broken bones. Some 3,000 police officers and private security agents had been deployed for the game amid calls for Catalan separatists to protest outside the stadium during the fixture.

The clashes outside the Camp Nou were the first violent incidents in Catalonia since October when Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine Catalan separatist leaders over their role in a failed 2017 bid for independence, triggering days of protests that sometimes ended in clashes with police. The original fixture in October had to be postponed due to the violent demonstrations across the wealthy northeastern region.

Inside the stadium, the match passed largely undisturbed, save for a brief pause early in the second half as dozens of yellow beach balls were thrown onto the field and had to be removed by stewards. Thousands of fans also held up blue banners with the words 'Spain, sit and talk' which were given to supporters outside the grounds by Democratic Tsunami, the Catalan independence group that called the demonstration.

Four hours before kick-off, thousands had gathered at the four corners of the stadium to hold the same blue banners and wave Catalan flags, while some blocked traffic too. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Students file complaint with AHRC against police

Students of Cotton University and various other colleges have separately lodged complaints with the Assam Human Rights Commission AHRC against the police for firing and baton charging people during protests against the new citizenship law o...

Two held for distributing pamphlets with inciting content about NRC: Delhi Police

Two people have been taken into custody for distributing pamphlets with inciting content on them regarding National Register of Citizens NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act, Delhi Police on Thursday. The two persons are being interrogated by ...

IPL auction: 62 players bought by eight teams combined

As the Indian Premier League auction came to a close, a total of 62 players were bought by eight teams combined. In the auction, Australias pacer Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders...

CAA:Rajinikanth expresses concern over violence in the country

CAARajinikanth expresses concern over violence in the country Chennai, Dec 19 PTI Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday expressed concern over violence in various parts of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying violence a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019