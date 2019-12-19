Left Menu
Soccer-FIFA bans former Panama federation boss Alvarado for life

  Updated: 19-12-2019 19:41 IST
World soccer body FIFA banned the former president of Panamanian football Ariel Alvarado for life on Thursday and fined him 500,000 Swiss francs ($510,300) after finding him guilty of bribery.

Alvarado was investigated in relation to matches organised by the Panamanian Football Association as well as contracts for Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) media and marketing rights between 2009 and 2011.

The adjudicatory chamber of FIFA's independent Ethics Committee said it had imposed the ban on Alvarado, a former FIFA standing committee member, with immediate effect. ($1 = 0.9798 Swiss francs)

