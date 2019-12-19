Left Menu
Report: Vikings RB Cook doubtful for Monday showdown

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury likely will keep him out of Monday night's NFC North clash with the Green Bay Packers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday. The Vikings (10-4) trail the Packers (11-3) by one game but can clinch a playoff berth with a victory at home.

Cook sustained the injury in last Sunday's 39-10 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. He landed on his right shoulder as he was tackled for a 3-yard loss by linebacker Denzel Perryman in the third quarter. He left the game with nine carries for 27 yards. Cook carried 20 times for 154 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting with Green Bay, a 21-16 loss at Lambeau Field in Week 2.

The 24-year-old ranks seventh in the NFL with a career-high 1,135 rushing yards on 250 carries (4.5-yard average). His 13 touchdown runs are one less than league leaders Christian McCaffrey of Carolina and Green Bay's Aaron Jones. Cook also has 53 catches for 519 yards.

Minnesota's next-leading rusher is rookie Alexander Mattison, who missed last week's game with an ankle injury. He has rushed 100 times for 462 yards and one score. Ameer Abdullah has rushed 13 times for 66 yards in 14 games. --Field Level Media

