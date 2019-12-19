Left Menu
Development News Edition

Needed a destructive player in middle-order, that is why went for Maxwell: Kumble

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 22:07 IST
Needed a destructive player in middle-order, that is why went for Maxwell: Kumble

Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble on Thursday said his franchise went all out for Glenn Maxwell in the IPL auction as the team needed firepower in the middle-order. KXIP, who went into the auction with the biggest available purse of Rs 42.70 crore, spent Rs 10.75 crore for Australia's Maxwell and Rs 8.50 crore for West Indian pacer Sheldon Cottrell.

"For us, the gaps that we had to fill were pretty evident. We had to fill the fast bowlers slots and also the powerhitters because for us, in the middle order we needed someone who could really be a destructive player and that's why we chose Glenn Maxwell," Kumble said. "Of course all-rounders are a blessing, if you can get one. And we were lucky to get (Jimmy) Neesham, (Sheldon) Cottrell and (Chris) Jordan. Obviously, the choice or the money that we had to spend was more on the four foreign players," said the spin great.

On buying young pacer Ishan Porel for his base price of Rs 20 lakh, Kumble said: "The idea was to have an Indian fast bowler. Ishan has done really well in domestic cricket. He is someone who we had identified and he's I think a good backup for Mohammad Shami both come from the same Ranji team (Bengal)." In the middle of the auction, KXIP also announced K L Rahul as their skipper for the 2020 edition.

"I think we have seen one of the best captains in Indian cricket being a wicketkeeper and batsman (M S Dhoni). I think we also have Nicholas Pooran in the team so yes I mean still a few months before we sit down and identify who's gonna keep wickets," he said referring to the wicket-keeping options, Rahul and Pooran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Bailey set to be named new Bank of England boss - source

Former Bank of England deputy governor Andrew Bailey is set to be named as the new governor of the British central bank, a person familiar with the process said on Thursday.Bailey, 60, is chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, ...

Michigan-based research institute to pay $5.5 mln over Chinese-funded grants

The Van Andel Research Institute, which conducts biomedical research, will pay 5.5 million to resolve civil charges that it failed to disclose to the U.S. government that two of its researchers were funded by Chinese government grants, the ...

U.S. House passes new North American trade pact to replace NAFTA

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday backed a new trade agreement with neighboring Mexico and Canada in a 385-41 bipartisan vote, sending the NAFTA replacement measure to the Senate for consideration early in 2020.Democrats, who co...

Australian firefighters die as flames circle Sydney; prime minister cuts short holiday

Two volunteer Australian firefighters died on Thursday night in the battle against blazes around Sydney, prompting Prime Minister Scott Morrison to cut short a vacation to return to the drought-ravaged country. Thousands of firefighters hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019