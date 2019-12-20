Left Menu
NFL notebook: Cowboys QB Prescott says he'll play Sunday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  Updated: 20-12-2019 07:52 IST
  • |
  Created: 20-12-2019 07:50 IST
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters he will play Sunday in Dallas' NFC East showdown at Philadelphia despite limited practice time due to a sprained right shoulder. "I mean, I'm getting better," Prescott told reporters Thursday. "It's as simple as that. The mobility, the function of it, it's all improving. That's the key. That's the goal. I'll be good to go Sunday."

Prescott, who was hurt last Sunday in the first quarter of the Cowboys' win against the Los Angeles Rams, did not take any snaps in practice Wednesday and likely will be a limited participant the rest of the week. The Cowboys (7-7) can clinch their second straight division title with a win against the Eagles (7-7).

--Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury likely will keep him out of Monday night's NFC North clash with the Green Bay Packers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The Vikings (10-4) trail the Packers (11-3) by one game but can clinch a playoff berth with a victory at home.

Cook sustained the injury in last Sunday's 39-10 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. He landed on his right shoulder as he was tackled for a 3-yard loss by linebacker Denzel Perryman in the third quarter. He left the game with nine carries for 27 yards. --Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Will Grier will get the starting nod and make his NFL regular-season debut against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, interim head coach Perry Fewell announced.

He is replacing Kyle Allen, whose recent inefficiency as a starter after Cam Newton's foot injury has led to a six-game losing streak and cries for a replacement. Allen has been practicing with the scout team this week. Grier, the Panthers' third-round selection in the 2019 draft out of West Virginia, has not appeared in a regular-season NFL game. The 24-year-old finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2018 after throwing for 3,864 yards, 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the Mountaineers.

--The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ruled out star wide receiver Chris Godwin for Saturday's game against the Houston Texans, coach Bruce Arians announced. Godwin sustained a hamstring injury in last Sunday's 38-17 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Other Bucs who won't play include tight end Tanner Hudson (concussion) and defensive tackle Beau Allen (ankle). --The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 38 finalists for the 2020 centennial class.

A blue-ribbon panel will discuss the finalists in January and choose 10 seniors (players who last played more than 25 seasons ago), three contributors and two coaches to be inducted during the centennial celebration from Sept. 16-19, 2020, in Canton, Ohio. The remainder of the 20-person Class of 2020 will include five modern-era players. The 15 finalists for those slots will be announced on Jan. 2.

