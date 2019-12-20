Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seguin's OT goal lifts Stars over Lightning

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Florida
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 08:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 08:47 IST
Seguin's OT goal lifts Stars over Lightning
Image Credit: Twitter (@DallasStars)

Tyler Seguin fired in the game-winning goal three minutes into overtime as the Dallas Stars rallied for a 4-3 win over the host Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. The Lightning's Tyler Johnson missed a wide-open net in the extra session, and the puck wrapped around to Seguin, who skated in on a two-on-one and zipped a shot over Andrei Vasilevskiy's left shoulder for the win.

It was the eighth goal of the season for Seguin, who also added an assist. Alexander Radulov had a goal and assisted on the game-winner, as the Stars improved to 4-2 in overtime. Radek Faksa and Jason Dickinson also scored, and John Klingberg had two assists for Dallas, which is 5-1-1 in its last seven.

The strong play of Anton Khudobin kept the Stars in the game. The backup netminder allowed three goals on 48 shots but only one tally at even strength, and he stopped the last 27 straight shots. Mikhail Sergachev and Alex Killorn produced power-play tallies, and Ondrej Palat had a goal for the Lightning, who were 2-1-1 on their four-game homestand.

Vasilevskiy, who produced 16 saves, worked two shutouts against Dallas last season -- the Stars' last goal against the Lightning had come in the 2017-18 campaign -- but Radulov netted his 10th at 4:09 of the first period on the power play. The Lightning, whose penalty-kill unit had allowed just one goal in the last seven contests, were tested early in the first period. Radulov redirected Seguin's shot, and the puck trickled in through Vasilevskiy's pads on the man advantage.

In its 36th power play on the road, Dallas recorded just its fourth goal -- tied with Detroit for the least markers in the league. But Sergachev rifled in his fifth goal off the bar at 12:58 on the power play, and Killorn tapped in a pass at the back door off a slick pass from Nikita Kucherov at 15:24 for the Lightning, who were 2-for-3 on the man advantage in the first.

Palat pushed it to 3-1 at 3:22 of the second when Sergachev's shot from the point struck him in the back and caromed past Khudobin for his 10th goal, giving the Russian defenseman the primary assist and his second point. But Faksa fired home his eighth at 17:57 as the Stars trailed 3-2 after two.

Dallas tied it 3-3 at 15:42 when Dickinson tapped in a puck that barely got behind Vasilevskiy and nearly came to a stop in the blue paint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Telekom Albania Selects STL and Cognity for its Digital Transformation Program

PUNE, India, Dec. 20, 2019 PRNewswire -- STL NSE STRTECH, a global data networks innovator, in partnership with Cognity, a leading European systems integrator, announced signing of a multi-year, multi-million dollar strategic digital trans...

Mangaluru firing: North Kerala put on high alert

The Kerala police has been directed to maintain high vigil in northern districts of the state in the wake of the killing of two people in police firing in Mangaluru in neighbouring Karnataka during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act...

UPDATE 3-China won't allow foreign forces to interfere in HK, Macau - Xi

President Xi Jinping said on Friday China would never allow foreign forces to interfere with its special regions of Hong Kong and Macau, as he swore in a new pro-Beijing government for the gambling hub of Macau.Xi, speaking at a ceremony ma...

Anti-CAA protest: Mamata Banerjee speaking Pakistan's language, says Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief Dilip Ghosh tore into Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act by claiming that she is carrying out anti-national activities. He also accused Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019