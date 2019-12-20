Left Menu
Mills' hot hand from deep pushes Spurs past Nets

  Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  Updated: 20-12-2019 10:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 10:17 IST
Patty Mills scored a season-high 27 points off the bench and led rallies at the end of the third and fourth quarters as the San Antonio Spurs roared from behind to beat the visiting Brooklyn Nets 118-105 on Thursday in the Alamo City. Mills scored 11 points over the final three minutes of the third quarter to shoot the Spurs into the lead and then nailed a pair of 3-pointers and two free throws in the game's last 3:37 to allow San Antonio to hold on for the win. He was 7 of 10 from beyond the arc in the game.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points and 10 rebounds in the victory for the Spurs, with Derrick White and Dejoiunte Murray scoring 13 points each, DeMar DeRozan hitting for 12, and Marco Belinelli contributing 11 points for San Antonio. Spencer Dinwiddie poured in a career-high 41 points for Brooklyn in the loss as Dinwiddie scored 20 or more points for the sixth straight game.

Jarrett Allen added 19 points and 13 rebounds, Garrett Temple scored 10 points, and DeAndre Jordan grabbed 11 rebounds for the Nets. The Nets led throughout the first half and by as many as 14 points late in the second quarter before settling for a 56-50 advantage at the break. San Antonio scored the final seven points of the half to claw back into the game.

Dinwiddie led all scorers with 19 points in the half while DeRozan paced the Spurs with 10 points. Brooklyn outshot San Antonio 48.8 percent to 40.4 percent over the first 24 minutes and outrebounded the Spurs 24-21. San Antonio used its bench strength again late in the third quarter, scoring the period's final 12 points to sweep to an 83-81 lead heading into the final 12 minutes. Mills had eight of the Spurs' points in that stretch.

Brooklyn went five and a half minutes without scoring (from the 2:07 mark of the third quarter to 8:28 of the fourth), missing seven shots and committing three turnovers during that stretch. But the Nets stayed close thanks to a series of free throws that left them trailing just 92-87 with 7:29 to play.

