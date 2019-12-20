Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hardwork paid off, hope he performs well in IPL: Yashasvi Jaiswal's father on induction by Royals

Father of India U-19 batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bhupendra Jaiswal, said that his son's hardwork paid off after he was picked by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals in the auction on Thursday for the upcoming season.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 10:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 10:25 IST
Hardwork paid off, hope he performs well in IPL: Yashasvi Jaiswal's father on induction by Royals
India U-19 player Yashasvi Jaiswal's father Bhupendra Jaiswal. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Father of India U-19 batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bhupendra Jaiswal, said that his son's hardwork paid off after he was picked by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals in the auction on Thursday for the upcoming season. "His hardwork is paying off. I hope that he will perform well in the IPL and would get a chance in the Indian side. I am extremely happy," Bhupendra Jaiswal told ANI.

Yashasvi's relatives were seen rejoicing his selection by Rajasthan Royals and celebrated the feat by distributing sweets. "It is not about money. It is about the hardwork that he has done. He is making us proud and I pray to God that he will do well in the upcoming U-19 World Cup and bring the coveted trophy to the country," said Yashasvi's father.

Jaiswal had become the youngest batsman to score a 50-over double hundred in first-class cricket. He had achieved the feat against Jharkhand in Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is currently part of India U-19 squad for the World Cup.

"I'm very happy with his selection in Rajasthan Royals and hope that he will make it to the senior side soon," said Yashasvi's mother Kanchan Jaiswal. The 17-year-old used to sell panipuris to make his ends meet during his early cricketing days. He celebrated his induction in the Royals with his coach and their family in Mumbai.

Before featuring in the 2020 IPL season, Yashasvi will don the Indian jersey and travel to South Africa to play the U-19 World Cup. India U-19 squad for World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (captain), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

India will play their first game in the World Cup against Sri Lanka at Bloemfontein in South Africa on January 19, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Wishes pour in as Taimur celebrates his third birthday

The star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khans little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan turned three-year-old on Friday. The birthday party thrown by parents for their little one saw close family and friends. As the little nawab turns three,...

Telekom Albania Selects STL and Cognity for its Digital Transformation Program

PUNE, India, Dec. 20, 2019 PRNewswire -- STL NSE STRTECH, a global data networks innovator, in partnership with Cognity, a leading European systems integrator, announced signing of a multi-year, multi-million dollar strategic digital trans...

Mangaluru firing: North Kerala put on high alert

The Kerala police has been directed to maintain high vigil in northern districts of the state in the wake of the killing of two people in police firing in Mangaluru in neighbouring Karnataka during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act...

UPDATE 3-China won't allow foreign forces to interfere in HK, Macau - Xi

President Xi Jinping said on Friday China would never allow foreign forces to interfere with its special regions of Hong Kong and Macau, as he swore in a new pro-Beijing government for the gambling hub of Macau.Xi, speaking at a ceremony ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019