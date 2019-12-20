Left Menu
Hurricanes rally to beat Avalanche in Denver

  20-12-2019
Image Credit: Twitter (@Canes)

Jaccob Slavin scored the go-ahead goal with 1:39 remaining, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in Denver on Thursday night. Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho also scored and James Reimer stopped 27 shots for the Hurricanes.

Gabriel Landeskog scored and Philipp Grubauer had 37 saves for Colorado, which lost for the second time in three games following a nine-game points streak. The Avalanche took a 1-0 lead on Landeskog's goal early in the third, but the Hurricanes came back to extend their points streak to seven games. Svechnikov tied it with his 15th goal at 17:04 when he knocked in a loose puck in front of the net.

Just 1:17 later Slavin skated down the right side and beat Grubauer with a shot from the circle to make it 2-1. Grubauer came off for an extra skater and Aho scored his team-leading 21st goal with six seconds left to seal it.

The Hurricanes finished 4-0-1 on their five-game road trip. Carolina had several early scoring chances and outshot the Avalanche 6-1 to start the game, but Colorado started getting its opportunities. Nazem Kadri came in on Reimer on a breakaway late in the first, and the goaltender made the initial save and defenseman Jake Gardiner cleared the rebound before it crossed the goal line.

The Avalanche had several more chances on a pair of power plays midway through the second. Reimer slid over to rob Nathan MacKinnon of a goal and later during a 21-second two-man advantage Landeskog shot wide of an open net from close it to keep it scoreless. Later in the second, Reimer made a glove save on Nathan MacKinnon on a 2-on-1 break.

Landeskog finally got one by Reimer on Colorado's sixth power-play chance of the game. He took a drop pass from MacKinnon near the left circle, moved to the slot and his shot went off the goalie's left pad and in at 4:05 of the third. It was his seventh of the season.

