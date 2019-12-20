Wild snap road skid with 8-5 win over Coyotes

Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno, and Eric Staal each had a goal and two assists, and Brad Hunt and Ryan Hartman tallied a goal and assist each to lead the Minnesota Wild to an 8-5 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Minnesota ended a three-game road losing streak, scoring four goals in the second period and four more in the third. The Wild lost a 4-2 lead early in the third period but outscored Arizona 4-3 in the third to get a win over the Pacific Division leaders.

The Coyotes have lost four of their last five at home and lost goaltender Darcy Kuemper to injury with 3:08 left in the game. Kuemper stopped 25 of 32 Wild shots, replaced in net by Antti Raanta. A high-scoring third period saw four goals in the first five minutes, with Arizona rallying from a 4-2 deficit on goals from Oliver Ekman-Larsson and the second of the night for Jakob Chychrun.

The Wild responded with Hunt's goal at 4:22, then Zuccarello 35 seconds later for his second of the night. Ryan Suter, Ryan Donato, and Luke Kunin also scored for Minnesota. Phil Kessel and Clayton Keller added goals for the Coyotes. Nick Schmaltz added three assists and Alex Goligoski had two.

Taylor Hall, in his Coyotes home debut, got the primary assist on Kessel's goal. Hall has two assists in his first two games since being acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils. Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk, a former Coyote, made his first start in goal since Nov. 16 and had 35 saves. He's been dealing with a medical situation involving his wife and hadn't played in a game since.

Minnesota played without injured forward Jason Zucker, whose 24 points were second-most on the team going into the game. The two teams completed their three-game regular-season series.

