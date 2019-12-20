Left Menu
Tanev's OT goal gives Canucks rare win over Knights

  • Updated: 20-12-2019 12:00 IST
Chris Tanev scored 1:30 into overtime as the host Vancouver Canucks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 on Thursday night, just their second victory in 10 all-time meetings between the teams. Elias Pettersson scored twice and Antoine Roussel and Tanner Pearson also tallied for the Canucks, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 39 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, Nick Holden, and Nick Stone scored for Vegas, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. The Golden Knights, in their third season, were 8-0-1 against Vancouver entering the game. Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was prevented from tying Curtis Joseph for sixth place on the NHL's all-time wins list with 454. Fleury stopped 29 of 34 shots.

Tanev's winner came off a lead pass from Bo Horvat from the offensive blue line. Tanev beat Max Pacioretty down the left-wing, carried the puck across the crease and put a forehander over a sprawling Fleury. The Golden Knights tied it at 4-4 on Stone's goal at 15:40 of the third in a four-on-four situation. Pacioretty got the puck and found an open Stone with a pass across the top of the crease. Stone chipped the puck over Markstrom's catching glove.

Pettersson broke a 3-3 tie at 9:09 of the third period on a three-on-two break. Pettersson carried the puck over the blue line and sent a pass to Brock Boeser on the right-wing, then Boeser returned it to Pettersson on the left-wing. Pettersson beat Fleury with a quick shot into the upper left corner of the net. The Canucks took a 3-1 lead in the first period.

Roussel opened the scoring just 2:49 into the game, and Pearson added a power-play goal at 7:08. Marchessault pulled the Golden Knights within 2-1 when he scored at 13:57, but Pettersson controlled a loose puck off a shot Fleury couldn't cover and score his first with 28 seconds left in the period.

Smith and Holden scored 1:09 apart midway through the second, at 11:01 and 12:10, to send it to the third period tied at 3-3. --Field Level Media

