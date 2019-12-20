Left Menu
Development News Edition

Packers, Vikings battling for NFC North title

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 11:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 11:42 IST
Packers, Vikings battling for NFC North title
Image Credit: Flickr

Aaron Rodgers knows what to expect when the Green Bay Packers visit the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in Minneapolis. "It's going to be one of those old-fashioned NFC North contests," Rodgers said.

Rodgers and the Packers can clinch the division crown when the two rivals reconvene, while the Vikings can wrap up a playoff spot and stay in the NFC North race with a victory. Minnesota nose tackle Linval Joseph was expecting that the division race would hinge on Monday's showdown.

"I feel like under Coach (Mike) Zimmer and the whole scheme of everything, we came together and figured out how to win games and win close games," Joseph told reporters. "Green Bay has always been that down-to-the-wire game." The Packers are one of four NFC teams with an 11-3 record as the regular season enters its final two weeks. Green Bay is vying for a top-two seed and a home playoff game.

Rodgers knows there were doubters after the Packers lost 26-11 to the Los Angeles Chargers and 37-8 to the 49ers in November. But the veteran quarterback thinks the team has worked out its issues with three straight wins and four of its last five. "We have the inside track at the two-seed," Rodgers said. "Obviously, we have an opportunity to wrap up the division, which guarantees a home game and the third seed, at worst. I like our chances. I like our football team."

Minnesota (10-4) is two games ahead of the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card race. The Vikings have been a hot squad with victories in eight of their past 10 games. One of Minnesota's four losses was against the Packers -- 21-16 on Sept. 15 at Green Bay.

"We've come a long way," Vikings right tackle Brian O'Neill told reporters. "We've been able to show we can win in a variety of ways. I think that's important. We're far from finished. Really the only thing I can focus on is how far can we get this offense to go from now until the game. There's a lot of learning to be done still, and a lot of improvements to try to make based on the film from the last time we played them." The offense will be without its star running back in Dalvin Cook, who is dealing with shoulder and chest injuries.

Cook ranks seventh in the NFL with 1,135 rushing yards and he may not play again until the postseason. "It's just about getting healthy," Cook told reporters. "Pain and all that comes with the game. You can bare so much. You can do so much. But it's all about being healthy and I think that's when I'm at my best for the team."

Cook departed last week's 39-10 romp over the Los Angeles Chargers early in the third quarter. Mike Boone replaced him and gained 56 yards on 13 carries. Backup Alexander Mattison (ankle) missed last Sunday's game and didn't practice Thursday, so Boone is being prepared to be the main ball carrier against Green Bay.

If the running game sputters, the Vikings will look for quarterback Kirk Cousins to continue his strong season. Cousins has passed for 3,481 yards and 25 touchdowns against just five interceptions. Rodgers has thrown for 3,463 yards and 24 touchdowns and has been picked off even fewer times -- an NFL-low two.

But the Minnesota defense has Green Bay's attention after forcing seven turnovers in last week's dismantling of the Chargers. "It's as challenging as any defense in the National Football League," Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters. "When you watch them, they're just so fundamentally sound. It's really difficult to get big plays on them.

"It just seems like they're always on the same page, no matter what happens. And if you get them on something once, you're not getting them again." Among the star, defenders are two Pro Bowlers in defensive end Danielle Hunter (13.5 sacks) and safety Harrison Smith (three interceptions) as well as linebacker Eric Kendricks.

Kendricks has a team-leading 110 tackles for his fourth straight season of more than 100 to go with two forced fumbles. "I always feel like I'm just a little underrated," Kendricks said. "It is how it's going to be. I'm trying to be the best person I can be and trying to accomplish things that I've never accomplished before."

Green Bay linebacker Blake Martinez leads the NFL with 140 tackles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Anand Mahindra to step down as group chairman from April 1, 2020: Statement

Anand Mahindra to step down as group chairman from April 1, 2020 Statement...

I had said opinon poll on CAA and NRC must be conducted by

I had said opinon poll on CAA and NRC must be conducted byexperts of our country, the process could be monitored by theUN Mamata Banerjee....

Russia offers Ukraine $3 bln as gas arbitration settlement - source

Russia has offered to pay Ukraine about 3 billion to end a legal row over gas, a source close to talks told Reuters on Friday, in line with the amount proposed in arbitration rulings between Russian Gazprom and Ukrainian Naftogaz. The legal...

CAA protest: Delhi Mahila Cong president, party workers detained

Amid uproar over Citizenship Amendment Act, Delhi Police on Friday detained Delhi Mahila Congress President Sharmistha Mukherjee and other Congress workers who were seen protesting near the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Earlie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019