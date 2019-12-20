Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Tokyo 2020, IOC still to decide who pays for marathon move

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 12:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 11:57 IST
Olympics-Tokyo 2020, IOC still to decide who pays for marathon move

Tokyo Olympics organizers said on Friday it has yet to be decided who will foot the bill for moving the 2020 marathon and race walking events to the northern city of Sapporo.

Organizers said the Games were expected to cost some 1.35 trillion yen ($12.35 billion), which is in keeping with last year's version of the budget, but that that figure did not include an estimated three billion yen for moving the events. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) stunned Games organizers in October by announcing the marathon would be moved to Sapporo to avoid the worst of Tokyo's summer heat.

"For the additional fee, of course, we need to discuss with the IOC," said Tokyo 2020's finance director Gakuji Ito. "So, if the IOC agrees to take the burden then they will. If there is any part IOC is not covering the fee and TOCOG has to bear, then I think we will use the contingency (fund)."

A 27 billion yen contingency fund included in the budget has been set aside for potential natural disasters during the event, such as the typhoon that disrupted the Rugby World Cup in October. A decision is expected to be made in the New Year.

"We do have a contingency budget allocated so this is the amount we have included as an expenditure," said Ito. "However, this is not just for the Sapporo issue, it would be for any large size typhoons that occur before the competition or things we need to handle before the Games.

"These are things we are not able to forecast so if unexpected things were to occur then it might exceed 1.35 trillion yen." Tokyo 2020's budget is split between the organizing committee and local and national governments.

Organizers say the national government was expected to pay some 150 billion yen – mainly for funding of the new National Stadium – but the expenditure at a national level has been the source of some debate. A report from Japan's Board of Audit earlier this month put national government spending on the Olympics between the bid in 2013 and 2018 at 1.06 trillion yen.

However, Tokyo 2020 said the disparity was down to different "definitions of Games-related" costs. "It was not segregated between Games-related expenses and any other not directly related items," said Ito, who added further clarification was expected from the Board of Audit next year.

The Tokyo Olympics run from July 24 to Aug. 9. ($1 = 109.3000 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Anand Mahindra to step down as group chairman from April 1, 2020: Statement

Anand Mahindra to step down as group chairman from April 1, 2020 Statement...

I had said opinon poll on CAA and NRC must be conducted by

I had said opinon poll on CAA and NRC must be conducted byexperts of our country, the process could be monitored by theUN Mamata Banerjee....

Russia offers Ukraine $3 bln as gas arbitration settlement - source

Russia has offered to pay Ukraine about 3 billion to end a legal row over gas, a source close to talks told Reuters on Friday, in line with the amount proposed in arbitration rulings between Russian Gazprom and Ukrainian Naftogaz. The legal...

CAA protest: Delhi Mahila Cong president, party workers detained

Amid uproar over Citizenship Amendment Act, Delhi Police on Friday detained Delhi Mahila Congress President Sharmistha Mukherjee and other Congress workers who were seen protesting near the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Earlie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019