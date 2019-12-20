Left Menu
IOA to meet KAI president, general secretary on Dec 27

Indian Olympics Association (IOA) president Narinder Dhruv Batra to meet Karate Association of India (KAI) president Likha Tara and General Secretary on December 27.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Olympics Association (IOA) president Narinder Dhruv Batra to meet Karate Association of India (KAI) president Likha Tara and General Secretary on December 27. Batra in his letter to Tara stated that "The tone and tenor of your email has been well noted and we (IOA) leave it upto the wisdom of President KAI and General Secretary of not recognized KAI to come together on 27th December to attend the meeting. It is always advisable to keep the communication channels open."

"We certainly hope that good sense will prevail within not recognized KAI and personal ambitions of few identified people do not come in the way for promotion of Karate Sport in India and also in the way of welfare and training of the athletes. We hope to see you on 27th December, thanking you and assuring you of our good wishes and support at all times. Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to wish you and entire Karate family Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," it added. The meeting will be convened on the behest of IOC's NOC relations and the World Karate Federation to understand the 'issues'.

Earlier, the chair of the IOA Ad Hoc Committee for Karate had also invited to the meeting. In a letter written to KAI President, IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra had wrote: "We are keeping a meeting with you and your General Secretary Ambedkar Gupta in IOA office on 27th December. This is based on the request from IOC NOC Relations and World Karate Federation to understand your issues. Our meeting will be with both of you only and no other representatives from KAI." (ANI)

