Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karachi Test: Pakistan end day two at 57/0 after bundling out Sri Lanka

Pakistan ended day two of the ongoing second Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at 54/0 on Friday here at the National Stadium in Karachi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 18:13 IST
Karachi Test: Pakistan end day two at 57/0 after bundling out Sri Lanka
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (Photo/ PCB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan ended day two of the ongoing second Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at 57/0 on Friday here at the National Stadium in Karachi. The hosts bundled out Sri Lanka for 271 in the first innings and after reaching the score of 57/0, Pakistan still trail Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

Abid Ali and Shan Masood ensured that the side does not lose a single wicket before the close of play on day two. Ali and Masood are unbeaten on 32 and 21 respectively. Resuming day two at 64/3, overnight batters managed to add just 14 runs before Lasith Embuldeniya's (13) dismissal in the 27th over. He was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Abbas. Two runs later, Angelo Mathews (13) was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi, leaving Sri Lanka at 80/5.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal then retrieved the innings for the visitors as the duo put on 67 runs for the sixth wicket. Pakistan finally got the breakthrough in the 48th over as Abbas sent de Silva (32) back to the pavilion. Chandimal, however, carried on and he ensured that Sri Lanka manages to take lead over the hosts. The right-handed Chandimal (74) was finally sent back to the pavilion by Haris Sohail, leaving Sri Lanka at 235/8.

Kusal Perera and Vishwa Fernando then got together at the crease and added crucial 36 runs for the ninth wicket, adding to despair of Pakistan bowlers. With Sri Lanka's score at 271, Shaheen Shah got the last two wickets and as a result, the visitors managed to take just an 80-run lead.

On day one, Sri Lanka had bowled out Pakistan for 191. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

India-US partnership can only succeed if it is rooted in honest dialogue: Warren

The partnership between India and the US will only succeed if it is rooted in honest dialogue and shared respect for religious pluralism, democracy and human rights, top American Senator and Democratic presidential aspirant Elizabeth Warren...

BJP trying to discredit anti-CAA movement: Rawat

The opposition Congress on Friday said the BJP-led government is trying to discredit the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act movement and create divisions among the agitators, not only in Assam but across the country. Addressing a press confere...

eSwatini opposition leaders, activists targeted in police raids

Police in eSwatini arrested the head of the southern African countrys largest opposition party and several other politicians and activists in raids on their houses on Friday, their parties said.The raids took place as peoples anger against ...

UPDATE 1-UK prosecutors charge U.S. diplomat's wife over fatal car crash

British prosecutors said on Friday they have decided to charge Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, with causing death by dangerous driving after a car crash in central England in August in which a teenager died.Harry Dunn, 19, died ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019