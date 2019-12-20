Karachi Test: Pakistan end day two at 57/0 after bundling out Sri Lanka

Pakistan ended day two of the ongoing second Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at 57/0 on Friday here at the National Stadium in Karachi. The hosts bundled out Sri Lanka for 271 in the first innings and after reaching the score of 57/0, Pakistan still trail Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

Abid Ali and Shan Masood ensured that the side does not lose a single wicket before the close of play on day two. Ali and Masood are unbeaten on 32 and 21 respectively. Resuming day two at 64/3, overnight batters managed to add just 14 runs before Lasith Embuldeniya's (13) dismissal in the 27th over. He was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Abbas. Two runs later, Angelo Mathews (13) was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi, leaving Sri Lanka at 80/5.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal then retrieved the innings for the visitors as the duo put on 67 runs for the sixth wicket. Pakistan finally got the breakthrough in the 48th over as Abbas sent de Silva (32) back to the pavilion. Chandimal, however, carried on and he ensured that Sri Lanka manages to take lead over the hosts. The right-handed Chandimal (74) was finally sent back to the pavilion by Haris Sohail, leaving Sri Lanka at 235/8.

Kusal Perera and Vishwa Fernando then got together at the crease and added crucial 36 runs for the ninth wicket, adding to despair of Pakistan bowlers. With Sri Lanka's score at 271, Shaheen Shah got the last two wickets and as a result, the visitors managed to take just an 80-run lead.

On day one, Sri Lanka had bowled out Pakistan for 191. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

