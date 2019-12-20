Soccer-Arsenal name former midfielder Arteta as head coach

Arsenal have appointed former midfielder Mikel Arteta as their new manager, the Premier League club said on Twitter https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1208025181169627136 on Friday.

Arteta, who made 149 appearances for Arsenal between 2011 and 2016 before joining Manchester City's coaching staff, replaces sacked fellow Spaniard Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium.

