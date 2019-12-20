Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young players need expert coaches to rise in international level: Bhupathi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 22:12 IST
Young players need expert coaches to rise in international level: Bhupathi

Former India Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi on Friday said young players in the country needed expert coaches to guide them to perform better at the international level. "Across India there is a lot of talent, but there is lack of expertise when it comes to coaching and proper guidance which prevents them from doing well at the international level," Bhupathi said at an Aspire High Performance Tennis Programme here.

"I have seen this journey play out over the years. There's never been any doubt in anyone's mind about it." He recalled that there were several players who were in top five in the rankings at junior level in the 1990s, but could not go on to do bigger things because they were not able to get proper guidance.

"I can tell you at the junior level, Sandeep (Kirtane), Nitin (Kirtane), Rohit Reddy and others were all top five in juniors, but they were not able to do well in the men's seniors as they were not able to get the right guidance," he added. The 45-year-old Bhupathi also said that Chennai has always been a hotbed for tennis with stalwart families like the Krishnans and Amritrajs.

Heaping praise on Sumit Nagal, who has risen to 130 in the ATP rankings on the back of an impressive 2019 and qualifying for the US Open main draw where he lost to the legendary Roger Federer, Bhupathi said everyone was excited because he took a set (off Federer). "My journey stared with Sumit when he was 10 or 11. He has improved a lot. As Somdev (Devvarman) said we are all excited after his taking a set off Roger Federer. We will remember him for more than that," Bhupathi said.

Asked about the controversy surrounding his exit as non-playing captain of the Davis Cup team, he said he had not heard from the AITA. "I haven't actually got any word (on him getting removed as non-playing captain). I was just told the day before they announced Rohit (Rajpal) that they would pick him, because I wasn't comfortable going to Islamabad and he is. That's all I've heard so far," he said.

Asked why Indian tennis mostly hits the headlines especially before the Olympics, Bhupathi said: "I think you guys (journalists) don't pick the right headlines, honestly. Because, Sumit (Nagal) made headlines last year after he played Roger (Federer). That's Indian tennis. Sania making a comeback is a headline. That's Indian tennis. "I think the Olympics gets sensationalised, and honestly this year there's nothing exciting to look forward to the Olympics. Nobody has qualified yet. So, Olympics is not really relevant till Rohan (Bopanna), and Divij (Sharan), or whoever the doubles team is, actually qualifies," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP meet to discuss communication strategy on Citizenship Amendment Act

By Pragya Kaushika Amid protests and tensions over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is expected to launch a massive campaign in a concerted effort to reach out to people and allay any apprehensions.As the prote...

UPDATE 3-In phone call with Trump, China's Xi says US interfering in internal affairs

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and claimed progress on issues from trade to North Korea and Hong Kong, but China said Xi accused the United States of interfering in its internal affairs. The tw...

UPDATE 2-FTSE wraps best week in three years ahead of Christmas

Londons main index enjoyed its best weekly performance since December 2016, as shares of exporters continued to benefit from a pound that is subdued amid renewed concerns about a chaotic Brexit at the end of 2020. The FTSE 100 inched 0.1 hi...

All schools, colleges, universities to remain shut across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday: Govt spokesperson.

All schools, colleges, universities to remain shut across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday Govt spokesperson....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019