BBL: Air quality to be monitored ahead of Sydney-Adelaide match

The air quality in Canberra will be monitored ahead of the Big Bash League (BBL) fixture between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers at Manuka Oval as the Australian capital remains shrouded in haze from extensive New South Wales bushfires.

BBL logo . Image Credit: ANI

The air quality in Canberra will be monitored ahead of the Big Bash League (BBL) fixture between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers at Manuka Oval as the Australian capital remains shrouded in haze from extensive New South Wales bushfires. "The safety of players, fans, and staff remain our number one priority. In accordance with relevant guidelines, air quality will be regularly assessed throughout the day today," Thunder said in a statement.

A discussion and assessment of air quality will be added to the pre-match medical briefing at Manuka Oval, which will take place 60 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Match officials will conduct further assessments following the bat flip and will lead up to start time, in consultation with club and league officials.

"In the event that visibility and/or air quality is deemed unsuitable for play decisions regarding the match will be made in accordance with BBL Playing Conditions," the statement added. Earlier, New South Wales (NSW) spinner Steve O'Keefe had said that the air quality during the match against Queensland in the Sheffield Shield was far worse than in India.

His remarks came after New South Wales' (NSW) win by nine wickets against Queensland in the domestic tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

