Soccer-No sabbatical, Pochettino says he is ready to return to management

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is ready to return to management quickly, showing no interest in an extended break from the game.

The Argentine, who led Spurs to the Champions League final last season, was sacked by the north London club last month and replaced by Jose Mourinho. In his first comments to journalists since his exit from Spurs, Pochettino said that after spending time with his parents and family in Argentina he is now getting prepared for whatever his next challenge will be.

"After five and a half years in Tottenham it is a weird time for us but at the same time very relaxed, very happy when you look backwards and of course obviously in life you need to move on. Pochettino told a small group of reporters in Qatar ahead of the Club World Cup final between Liverpool and Flamengo that he was recharging his batteries and "to be ready if something arrive and of course (I am) open to listen".

Asked about a possible return to the Premier League, Pochettino said: “Of course I love the Premier League, I love the English fans, I think it is one of the best leagues in the world and I think for any manager it is so exciting to be involved in the Premier League. "But we will see, there is not only Premier League, there are different leagues in the world, different clubs that can be exciting, to give you a challenge that is maybe different.

"Now it is true that we haven’t had time to think to much of the future, we have been thinking only of ourselves, to recover and be ready, because that is the key point, to be ready when something happens and to be more prepared to give to a club that is interested in you, the best of you," he said.

