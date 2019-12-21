Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tomorrow's game doesn't influence the path we have chosen: Simmons

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cuttack
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 17:25 IST
Tomorrow's game doesn't influence the path we have chosen: Simmons

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons feels his team's "best show" may not be enough to beat India in the series-decider here on Sunday but the outcome of the game won't "influence" the direction the Caribbean outfit has taken under his guidance. Simmons, a former player, was reappointed as West Indies coach in October.

West Indies showed a lot of promise to go one-up in Chennai but the home team bounced back strongly to post a mammoth 387/5 en route to a series-levelling 107-run victory in Visakhapatnman. "I think all the guys know we want to play our best tomorrow and even though we play our best, we might not win," Simmons said on the eve of the match.

The gulf between the two sides has progressively widened in the last decade or so as the West Indies, barring their 3-0 sweep over Afghanistan last month, have gone without a win in 16 bilateral ODI series since August 2014. "The thing is we are trying to build something and the game tomorrow does not influence the direction in which we are going... But we are trying to build something and will continue to be in direction we are going."

However there's a positivity in the camp with their top-ranked batsman in the ICC ODI rankings, Shai Hope in fine form along with Shimron Hetmyer. "The basic they are telling us is 300, 320 (would be a par score here). That's what you have got to look at these days to win these games and especially against India, you are always looking at 320 to either make it or chase it," he said.

The series has witnessed some interesting exchanges between the two teams known who are known to play the sport with good spirit. Kohli had given Kesrick Williams a notebook celebration in Hyderabad T20I, but the West Indies pacer had the last laugh in Thiruvananthapuram as he got rid of the Indian captain.

Kohli also gave an angry send-off to his counterpart Kieron Pollard in Visakhapatnam ODI but Simmons said all is well between the two teams. "You gotta to show me the send-offs and those animated gestures. We are staying at the same hotel and there has been no punch-ups in the hotel and we have had dinner at the same Chinese restaurant lately, a few of us. All is good between us."

West Indies seamer Sheldon Cottrell, their highest wicket-taker, with 12 wickets in the World Cup, made a big splash at the recent IPL players' auction and was bought by the Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.5 crore. "It's definitely be a life-changing for anyone because he is getting a million dollars to play cricket. I don't think it is career changing because he knows where he is at with West Indies cricket and that is a premier fast bowler right now in West Indies white ball cricket," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Daryaganj violence: Delhi court sends Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad to 14 days' judicial custody.

Daryaganj violence Delhi court sends Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad to 14 days judicial custody....

AAP needs to set target of winning over 67 seats in Delhi Assembly polls: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party needs to set a target of winning more seats in the upcoming election than in the 2015 polls when it secured 67 of the 70 assembly seats, Delhi Chief Minister and the partys national convener Arvind Kejriwal told party me...

UK's Johnson says he will keep pressing US over fatal crash

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he would carry on trying to help the family of 19-year-old Briton Harry Dunn, killed in a road collision with a U.S. diplomats wife who then left the country. The law should take its cou...

BJP to launch info campaign on changes in citizenship law, to involve beneficiaries too

The BJP on Saturday announced a mass contact programme over the amended citizenship law as the party geared up to mobilise support for the contentious legislation amid widespread protests against it. Party general secretary Bhupender Yadav ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019