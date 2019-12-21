India is best team in home conditions: Phil Simmons
Ahead of the series decider, West Indies coach Phil Simmons on Saturday said India is the best side in home conditions.
Ahead of the series decider, West Indies coach Phil Simmons on Saturday said India is the best side in home conditions. Addressing the media persons, Phil said that the Caribbean team is performing well and is giving Team India a tough fight in this series.
"India is the best team in home conditions and for us to be playing we are and giving them a run, it's great for us to see," Simmons said at a pre-match press conference. The coach said that 320 should be the minimum score you must be looking for when you are playing against India.
"Especially playing against India, you always get to be looking at 320 to make it or chase it," he said. Both teams have won one match each and series is currently hanging in balance.
Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmtyer scored centuries and powered Windies to victory in the first ODI at Chennai. Rohit Sharma's knock of 159 helped India to level the series.
The two teams will lock horns in the final encounter on December 22. (ANI)
