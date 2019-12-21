Left Menu
Dutch footballer Daley Blind diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation

Netherlands footballer Daley Blind has been diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation, his club Ajax FC confirmed on Saturday.

Ajax defender Daley Blind . Image Credit: ANI

Netherlands footballer Daley Blind has been diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation, his club Ajax FC confirmed on Saturday. The former Manchester United player suffered dizziness in Ajax's match against Valencia in the Champions League on December 10.

"Daley Blind has been diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation. The central defender has undergone extensive medical examination in recent days, following the dizziness that briefly bothered him during the Ajax - Valencia match," Ajax said in an official statement. Blind went through the match, but ever since then, he has not stepped on to the field and was ruled out of the team's remaining matches in 2019.

The severity of the players' condition has not been revealed, but the defender released a video on Twitter, and said he is feeling good at the moment. "First of all, I want to thank you guys for all the messages you sent me. I really appreciate it and it helped me," Blind said in the video.

"Second, Ajax just posted an update online about my condition. The most important thing is that I'm feeling good at the moment and I am trying to come back as soon as possible," he added. Ajax is currently at the top spot in the Eredivisie League with 41 points from 17 matches.

The side will next face Den Haag on Sunday, December 22. (ANI)

