REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Sprinting great Usain Bolt ran on the track at Tokyo’s newly-completed National Stadium on Saturday during an event to celebrate the opening of the venue set to be the centerpiece of next year’s Olympics.

BASEBALL-MLB-SD-KINSLER-RETIRE/ Veteran infielder Kinsler to retire after 14 seasons

Veteran infielder Ian Kinsler will retire after 14 major league seasons, with one year remaining on his contract, and make a move into the San Diego Padres front office, The Athletic reported Friday. SPORTS

GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ Golf - Australian PGA Championship

The Australian PGA Championship takes place 22 Dec

SOCCER-CLUB-LIV-FLA/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Club World Cup - Liverpool v Flamengo

Doha's Khalifa International Stadium hosts the Club World Cup final between Flamengo and Liverpool. 21 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-CLUB-LIV-FLA/REPORT (TV) Soccer - Club World Cup - Liverpool v Flamengo - Post-match news conferences

Flamengo and Liverpool hold news conferences following the Club World Cup final at Doha's Khalifa International Stadium. 21 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-SOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Southampton

21 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Burnley 21 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-SHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United

21 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Leicester City Manchester City play Leicester City in the Premier League.

21 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Crystal Palace 21 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-WLV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

21 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Manchester United Watford face Manchester United in the Premier League.

22 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-AMI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain vs Amiens - wrap PSG host Amiens in Ligue 1

21 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-MIL/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v AC Milan Atalanta host AC Milan in a Serie A match

22 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-INT-GEN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Genoa Inter Milan host Genoa in a Serie A match. We will include details of the day's other Serie A matches.

21 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ALV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Alaves Barcelona host Alaves in La Liga.

21 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

