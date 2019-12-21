Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stalemate shows work to do for Ancelotti, Arteta at Everton and Arsenal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Liverpool
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 21:08 IST
Stalemate shows work to do for Ancelotti, Arteta at Everton and Arsenal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta were shown the huge jobs that lie ahead as managers of Everton and Arsenal respectively as they watched their new sides play out a drab 0-0 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday. Ancelotti was confirmed as the Toffee's new boss on the morning of the match, 24 hours after Arteta took charge of Arsenal.

Both new managers were in the stands with Duncan Ferguson and Freddie Ljungberg in temporary charge for the final time. And the lack of confidence of two sides struggling at the wrong end of the table was obvious in a match completely devoid of quality.

A point edges Arsenal into ninth, but the Gunners have now won just once in their last 13 games in all competitions. Everton move up to 15th, but are only four points clear of the relegation zone.

Ferguson's role in Everton's impressive victory over Chelsea and draw at Manchester United in their last two league games was enough to ensure the temperamental Scot a role in Ancelotti's backroom staff. However, there was a dramatic dip in his side's energy levels as they looked jaded after a League Cup quarter-final defeat on penalties to Leicester in midweek.

"The boys were on their last legs to be honest after working so hard in the last three games," admitted Ferguson. "We still covered every blade of grass, we just lacked a bit of quality in the final third."

Ljungberg named a youthful Arsenal side with 19-year-old Emile Smith Rowe starting for the first time in the Premier League alongside Reiss Nelson and teenagers Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe were among those left out by the Swede, who won just one of his six matches in caretaker charge.

"We had a very young side out there because I wanted energy and I wanted to give them chances," said Ljungberg. "I thought we could have won the game with the chances we had, but I loved the spirit we saw and that's what you need in the Premier League."

Unlike Ferguson, Ljungberg's future under Arteta has not been clarified, but he hopes to remain as part of the coaching staff. "I've been told by the club they want me to stay but I will have a meeting with Mikel tomorrow and hopefully it's a good one."

- Substituting a substitute -

============================= Neither side managed a shot on target before the break, but Arsenal had the better chances in the second half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was denied by a fine save from Jordan Pickford as he pounced on Callum Chambers's flick on from a corner before the Gunners' captain fired too close to the England number one with his next effort. Ljungberg's final decision of his caretaker spell was a brave one as he replaced Aubameyang 13 minutes from time as Lacazette was finally called on from the bench.

However, the focus was again snatched by Ferguson's substitutions as for the second straight week he replaced a substitute. Moise Kean was the victim of his impatience at Old Trafford last weekend as the Italian international was hooked after just 18 minutes.

This time it was Kean who was introduced for Cenk Tosun, who had come on early in the game for the injured Alex Iwobi. But Kean could not make himself a hero by scoring his first Everton goal as Arsenal held out for a first clean sheet in 15 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Guj: Mob pelts stones at cops shooting video outside mosque

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Britain gives U.S. investor go-ahead to buy Cobham for $5 bln

Britain has approved the purchase of British defence company Cobham by U.S. investor Advent International for 5 billion after the private equity group made commitments to address national security concerns.Business minister Andrea Leadsom h...

Resilient Neroca deny Chennai City a win at home in I-League

Neroca FC came back from a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against Chennai City FC in a Hero I-League clash at the JLN Stadium here on Saturday.Following the draw, Chennai City remain seventh on the table with five points while Neroca...

Gujarat Giants rally to claim top honours in Big Bout Indian Boxing League

Gujarat Giants, led by skipper Amit Panghal, pulled off a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Punjab Panthers in a high-voltage final to win the inaugural Big Bout Indian Boxing League here on Saturday. Darshana Doot womens 51kg and Youth Oly...

Soccer-Red Star Belgrade name Dejan Stankovic as new coach

Former Yugoslavia midfielder Dejan Stankovic was given his first full-time job as a head coach after he took over at Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade on Saturday. Stankovic, who had a brief stint as Andrea Stramaccionis assistant at Seri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019