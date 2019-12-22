REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-2020-OPENING Olympics: Bolt takes to track to open Tokyo national stadium

TOKYO - Sprinting great Usain Bolt ran on the track at Tokyo’s newly-completed National Stadium on Saturday during an event to celebrate the opening of the venue set to be the centerpiece of next year’s Olympics. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Mavericks manhandle Sixers Tim Hardaway Jr. made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lift the visiting Dallas Mavericks past the Philadelphia 76ers, 117-98, on Friday.

GOLF-AUSTRALIA Golf: Scott surges into lead at Australian PGA Championship

MELBOURNE - Home hero Adam Scott shot a patient three-under 69 to take a one-shot lead at the Australian PGA Championship after the third round on Saturday and raise his hopes of a second title at the A$1.5 million ($1.03 million) event on the Gold Coast. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-AMI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain vs Amiens - wrap PSG host Amiens in Ligue 1

21 Dec 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-CLUB-LIV-FLA/REPORT (TV)

Soccer - Club World Cup - Liverpool v Flamengo - Post-match news conferences Flamengo and Liverpool hold news conferences following the Club World Cup final at Doha's Khalifa International Stadium.

21 Dec 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-MIL/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v AC Milan Atalanta host AC Milan in a Serie A match

22 Dec 11:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Manchester United Watford face Manchester United in the Premier League.

22 Dec 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-BET-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Betis v Atletico Madrid Real Betis host Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

22 Dec 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur face Chelsea in the Premier League.

22 Dec 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-LAZ/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Italian Super Cup - Juventus v Lazio The King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh hosts the Italian Super Cup between Juventus and Lazio.

22 Dec 18:45 ET / 18:45 GMT GOLF-AUSTRALIA/

Golf - Australian PGA Championship The Australian PGA Championship takes place

22 Dec CRICKET-ODI-IND-WIN/ (TV)

Cricket-India v West Indies ODI series India host West Indies in the final ODI of the three-match series in Cuttack. Post match news conference by the captains/players of the two teams.

ANI (NO USE INDIA) Edit expected 1800 GMT

22 Dec 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

