Seahawks LT Brown to sit out vs. Cardinals

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 05:32 IST
  • Created: 22-12-2019 05:30 IST
Seattle Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced on Saturday. Brown is battling biceps and knee injuries. He was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report before being downgraded one day later.

Brown didn't practice this week. George Fant likely will start in his place. Seattle faces game-day decisions with two players listed as doubtful -- defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core muscle) and safety Quandre Diggs (ankle). Neither player practiced this week.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) are listed as questionable. Star middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (ankle) was a full practice participant on Friday and is no longer listed as injured.

--Field Level Media

