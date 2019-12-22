Left Menu
Jazz beat Hornets for fifth straight win

  • Charlotte
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 06:43 IST
  • Created: 22-12-2019 06:23 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points as the Utah Jazz used a strong late-game kick to defeat the host Charlotte Hornets 114-107 on Saturday, pushing their winning streak to five games. Utah has won on its first two stops of a three-game road trip. The Jazz outscored Charlotte 58-43 in the second half.

Donovan Mitchell added 20 points for Utah, and Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 19 rebounds. Terry Rozier pumped in 29 points for the Hornets, who put received a strong offensive effort from their backcourt. He shot 11-for-24 from the field coming off a career-high 35 points in his previous game, which was against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Charlotte has lost three of its past four games and goes to Boston for a game Sunday. Devonte Graham had 22 points against Utah, but he joined Rozier as the only Charlotte starters to reach double figures. Graham shot 7-for-22 from the field, with five of his baskets from beyond the 3-point arc.

Cody Zeller had 13 points off the bench, while reserves Cody Martin and Malik Monk added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Zeller added a team-best eight rebounds. Bogdanovic hit four 3-point baskets and went 8-for-8 on free throws. The Jazz were 19 of 20 as a team from the foul line.

Mitchell took time to warm up from a scoring standpoint, but he distributed nine assists. Among his teammates, Joe Ingles provided 14 points and Emmanuel Mudiay posted 12 points. Gobert accounted for almost half of the team's 42 rebounds.

Utah made 17 of 34 attempts from 3-point range to help counteract 21 turnovers. The Jazz trailed for most of the game, but they pulled ahead early in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets led 64-56 at halftime. The teams combined for 16 baskets from 3-point range in the first half. Charlotte was 9-for-15.

