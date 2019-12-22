Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pats rally past Bills, clinch 11th straight division title

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New England
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 09:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 08:59 IST
Pats rally past Bills, clinch 11th straight division title
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Rex Burkhead's 1-yard run with 5:06 remaining gave the New England Patriots a 24-17 victory against the visiting Buffalo Bills on Saturday, clinching another AFC East Division title. The Patriots scored the game's final 11 points to defeat the Bills for the second time this season and the seventh time in a row. It's the 11th year in a row in which New England (12-3) has won its division, extending their post-merger (since 1970) NFL record.

Buffalo (10-5) surged ahead with a strong third quarter, but it couldn't put away the Patriots. It marked only the second road loss of the season for the Bills, who had won at Dallas and at Pittsburgh during the past month. The Bills needed to win Saturday and then have a pair of games go in its favor on the final day of the regular season in order to secure the AFC East title. Instead, the Patriots can clinch a first-round playoff bye with a win over Miami in Foxborough, Mass., on Dec. 29.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady completed 26 of 33 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown without an interception, with his rating of 111.0 snapping a career-long streak of nine games with a rating below 100. New England running back Sony Michel gained a season-high 96 rushing yards on 21 carries. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns. He finished 13-for-26 for 208 yards without an interception, but his heave to Cole Beasley on fourth-and-goal from the 15 was knocked away by J.C. Jackson with 1:05 to play.

The Bills had only 268 yards of total offense compared to New England's 414. Nick Folk's 51-yard field goal in the third quarter gave New England a 13-10 lead.

The Bills went back ahead at the 7:25 mark of the third on Allen's 53-yard pass play to John Brown, who snuck behind safety Devin McCourty on a corner-post route. Folk's 20-yarder early in the fourth quarter closed the gap to 17-16.

After Burkhead, who had only five carries in the game, capped the seven-play, 59-yard winning drive, the Patriots tacked on a two-point conversion to Julian Edelman to go up seven. The scoring began for Buffalo on Stephen Hauschka's 35-yard field goal in the first quarter.

The Patriots bounced back to score on Brady's 8-yard pass to Matt LaCosse. New England went up 10-7 on Folk's 36-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Buffalo responded on Allen's 1-yard pass to left tackle Dion Dawkins -- who lined up at his normal position but reported as an eligible receiver on the play -- with one second left in the first half to forge a 10-10 halftime tie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Garoppolo, 49ers eliminate Rams with late drive

Jimmy Garoppolo converted two third-and-16s in the final two minutes to set up Robbie Gould for a 33-yard, final-play field goal Saturday night, giving the San Francisco 49ers a dramatic 34-31 victory that eliminated the Los Angeles Rams fr...

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are married

The private couple Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smiths relationship status has now officially been confirmed as husband and wife. US Weekly confirmed the news about the couples marriage whose relationship got to see the light of the day ...

Harden scores 47 as Rockets soar past Suns

James Harden drained nine 3-pointers while recording 47 points, six rebounds and seven assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 139-125 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. Russell Westbrook added 30 points and 10 assists a...

Akbar Ali to lead Bangladesh U19 World Cup squad

Wicket-keeper batsman Akbar Ali will lead Bangladesh in the upcoming 2020 U19 World Cup in South Africa. The Bangladesh U19 side will go into the 2020 World Cup with confidence, having won their last three bilateral series. They also reache...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019