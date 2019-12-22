Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leonard shines amid boos, Clips rout Spurs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Antonio
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 10:28 IST
Leonard shines amid boos, Clips rout Spurs
Image Credit: Flickr

Kawhi Leonard was booed loudly every time he touched the ball but still poured in 26 points, leading six Los Angeles Clippers in double-figure scoring as the visitors routed the San Antonio Spurs 134-109 on Saturday. A 7-0 run by the Clippers over the first 78 seconds of the third quarter expanded an 11-point halftime lead into a 78-61 advantage.

Los Angeles eventually outscored the Spurs 38-22 in the quarter, getting 28 points through 36 minutes off 14 San Antonio turnovers. The Clippers led 110-83 at that point, making the fourth period all but academic. Leonard was traded from the Spurs to Toronto before last season, then signed with the Clippers in this past offseason. He was making his third appearance back in San Antonio as part of an opposing team and took advantage of his opportunities, especially in the first half, when Los Angeles set the tone for the game.

Leonard added nine assists and seven rebounds. Montrezl Harrell had 21 points for Los Angeles, with Lou Williams scoring 20, Maurice Harkless and Ivica Zubac hitting for 15 each, and Paul George pumping in 11 points for the Clippers. DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 24 points, while Marco Belinelli added 17, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 12, and Dejounte Murray and Derrick White contributed 10 apiece.

The Clippers led 72-61 at the half behind 18 points from Leonard on 7-of-9 shooting, 16 off the bench from Williams and 10 from Harrell. DeRozan led all scorers in the first half with 20 points, 13 of them in the first quarter, with Aldridge pitching in 10 for San Antonio. Both teams shot well over the first 24 minutes, with Los Angeles managing 56 percent to the Spurs' 53.5 percent from the floor.

The Clippers have now taken two of the three games between the two teams this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Uzbekistan holds first Parliamentary elections under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Voting begins in Uzbekistan for parliamentary elections amid economic reforms in the country initiated by current President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. It is the first parliamentary election under Mirziyoyevs rule. According to Al Jazeera, after M...

879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead : UP DGP

As many as 879 people have been arrested while 5000 were bound down as a preventive measure in Uttar Pradesh, in the wake of the violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed National Register of Citizens NRC. Adequate pol...

Packers, Vikings battling for NFC North title

Aaron Rodgers knows what to expect when the Green Bay Packers visit the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in Minneapolis. Its going to be one of those old-fashioned NFC North contests, Rodgers said.Rodgers and the Packers can clinch the div...

Gujarat: 271 couples tie the knot at mass wedding in Surat

As many as 271 couples from different communities tied the knot at a mass marriage ceremony in Surat on Saturday. The ceremony which is being organised since the last nine consecutive years was also attended by state ministers Bhupendrasinh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019