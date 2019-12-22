Left Menu
Ellis lifts Predators over Bruins in OT

  • Updated: 22-12-2019 12:50 IST
Ellis lifts Predators over Bruins in OT
Ryan Ellis scored with 55 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Nashville Predators edged the host Boston Bruins 4-3 Saturday night. Roman Josi had two goals, and Filip Forsberg also scored as the Predators won for the third time in four games. Ryan Johansen had three assists, and Pekka Rinne stopped 29 shots in net.

Patrice Bergeron scored twice, including the tying goal with 1:05 left in the third period, and Par Lindholm also tallied. Jaroslav Halak made 25 saves for the Bruins, who have lost eight of their last nine (1-4-4). Ellis' game-winner beat Halak stick side while alone in front of the net off a feed from Johansen after Boston scored with the goalie pulled to force overtime. Bergeron redirected a blast from David Pastrnak -- named Saturday as the Atlantic Division's captain for the NHL All-Star Game -- for the game-tying tally.

The Predators went from trailing 2-1 in the third period to leading 3-2 in a span of 35 seconds. Forsberg got the rally started, wedging the puck past Halak from the side of the net with Rinne pulled on a delayed penalty at 7:35 to knot the score. Moments later, Josi had a breakaway chance up ice, and Halak came out to challenge him with the puck loose near the top of the right circle. Josi was able to recollect and spun it on the wide-open net from the boards for the go-ahead marker at 8:10.

The Bruins went up 2-1 on the power play with 48 seconds left in the second period when Bergeron whipped a one-timer past, Rinne, from close quarters off a feed from Torey Krug. Boston got on the board first on a dirty goal from Lindholm at 7:30 of the second period. A Brett Ritchie shot created a juicy rebound to the left of Rinne; Lindholm crashed the net to push the puck forward and went in with it for his first goal in 16 games.

Nashville tied the game at 1 after having a power-play end prematurely when Craig Smith was called for tripping 1:08 into the man advantage. With five seconds left of 4-on-4 play, Josi put a backhander between Krug and McAvoy and past Halak at 12:14.

